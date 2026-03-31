THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING OSCAR Will Be Staged at London's Park Theatre This Summer

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Follow a critically acclaimed sold-out run at Jermyn Street Theatre last year, Original Theatre and Reading Rep Theatre present Micheál Mac Liammóir's celebrated play, The Importance of Being Oscar, directed by Michael Fentiman (Amelie, Jekyll & Hyde, The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe) and starring Original Theatre's Artistic Director Alastair Whatley, at Park Theatre (Park200) in North London from Wednesday 22 July to Saturday 22 August 2026.

‘Oscar Wilde was a dandy of speech, a dandy of manner, a dandy of dress, and a dandy, even, of ideas and intellect'. He fell in love with eccentric socialites, travelled to America with nothing to declare ‘except his genius', and found worldwide success as a playwright. The Importance of Being Oscar immerses audiences in a compelling journey through the loves and losses, successes and struggles of the man, telling the story of how his life of fame, glamour, and romance led him to become an imprisoned outcast and ultimately to die penniless in a Parisian Hotel complaining of the wallpaper, ‘One of us had to go…'

The Importance of Being Oscar has been described as a summoning of Wilde's spirit through his varied writings - including his most personal letters, some of which were held back from the public for over 50 years. Liberally laced with Wilde's signature wit and wisdom, the play features excerpts of many of his best-loved works including An Ideal Husband, The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Importance of Being Earnest and The Ballad of Reading of Gaol.

The play itself has an extraordinary history, having been written and first performed by Micheál Mac Liammóir, a successful and larger-than-life actor and writer who was fascinated by Oscar Wilde and performed the show 600 times all over the world between 1960 and 1976. Although he co-founded the Gate Theatre in Dublin, had his funeral attended by the Irish President and was lauded as a quintessentially Irish theatrical personality, Micheál Mac Liammóir was born Alfred Willmore to an English family in London, and invented a fictional Irish identity. In his mystique, flamboyant personality and eccentric creative spirit, Mac Liammóir and Wilde share undeniable similarities.

The one-man show's run at Reading Rep Theatre in 2024 and subsequent Jermyn Street Theatre dates marked Alastair Whatley's return to the stage, with Alastair having last performed in 2017 in the New York transfer of Original Theatre's production of Torben Betts' Invincible. Alastair's other acting credits include Birdsong, The Importance of Being Earnest, Three Men in a Boat, See How They Run, Twelfth Night, Vincent in Brixton, Dancing at Lughnasa and Henry V (RSC).

The Importance of Being Oscar is performed by Alastair Whatley and directed by Michael Fentiman. Set and costume design are by Madeleine Girling and composition and sound design are by Barnaby Race.

Prior to the Park Theatre dates, a Spring/Summer UK tour of The Importance of Being Oscar will play Floral Pavilion, New Brighton (30 April-2 May), The Theatre Chipping Norton (12-13 May), Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (15-16 May), Newbury Corn Exchange (2-3 June), Lichfield Garrick Theatre (4-5 June), Theatre Royal Wakefield (9-10 June), New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich (12-13 June), Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (16-17 June), Theatre Royal Winchester (23-24 June), Malvern Theatres (1-3 July) and Darlington Hippodrome (14-16 July). For more information, visit the production website: oscarplay.co.uk.