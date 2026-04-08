THE GRUFFALO Will Come to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in May

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The stage version of one of the UK's favourite children's books will come to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. The Gruffalo, presented by Tall Stories, can be seen at the SJT on 8, 9 and 10 May.

Tall Stories' much-loved magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler returns by popular demand, celebrating the show's 25th anniversary.

On a daring adventure in search of hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the high-spirited Snake. Will the story of the scary Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures? After all, there's no such thing as a Gruffalo – is there?

Songs, laughs and mischievous fun for children aged three and up and their grown-ups, from Tall Stories, creators of imaginative storytelling theatre, where everything is possible.

The Gruffalo has been touring the UK and around the world since May 2001 and has been performed in 16 countries and five continents – including twice at Sydney Opera House, twice on Broadway, 10 West End seasons and once at The National Theatre.

The book was first published in 1999: it's sold over 13.5 million copies worldwide and been translated into over 50 languages. It's the UK's bestselling picture book.