THE DYING WISH Transfers to Drayton Arms Theatre With New Cast

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Following a sold-out run at the Golden Goose as part of the Lambeth Fringe Festival, Fractured Time Productions will present a revival of The Dying Wish at the Drayton Arms Theatre.

Darkly comic, unsettling, and unexpectedly moving, The Dying Wish invites audiences into a world where duty and morality blur beyond recognition.

Performances will run Tuesday 23rd June 2026 - Saturday 27th June 2026.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Rooney and Ingmar are seasoned hangmen, clinging to routine in a job that no longer makes sense. When a new case begins to unravel, their understanding of justice starts to reveal the cracks in the system-and within themselves.

Blending the oppressive tension of Nineteen Eighty-Four with the existential absurdity of Waiting for Godot, Mauro Fazion's The Dying Wish is a striking exploration of power, complicity, and the fragile human psyche.

The cast features Omar Aga as Rooney, Chris Gallagher as Ingmar, Chris Machari as Paul Freeman, Romeo Olukotun as The Attorney, Benjamin Press as The Engineer, Barbara Mariposa as The Cleaner, Kay Boggett as Mum, and Precious Scott as Kiddy.

The creative team includes director Claire-Monique Martin, working from an original vision by Verônica Sarno, writer Mauro Fazion, producer Fractured Time Productions, lighting designer Rebecca Lyon, and poster designer Rafael Castro.

CONTENT INFORMATION

This production contains discussions of political corruption and violence, depictions of drug abuse and addiction, and language that may be offensive or reflect racial or colour bias as a critique of society. Presented through an absurdist and satirical lens, the show also includes mild strong language, flashing lights, and loud sound effects.