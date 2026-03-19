THE CIRCLE OF EVERYTHING: Live Art and Exhibition to Open in London for Mental Health Week

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'The Circle of Everything' is an interdisciplinary solo performance from Kamila CK, featuring live Enso painting, aerial dance and moving image projection. After a premiere at Camden Fringe 2024, the performance comes back to London this May 15th and 16th at the Cockpit Theatre in Marylebone, London, this time in dialogue with a visual exhibition 'The Cosmos Within' opening on May 14th - 6th June at the Firepit Gallery in North Greenwich, London.

'The Circle of Everything' is a meditative visual performance featuring Kamila CK painting Japanese Enso live. Enso painting is a spiritual practice where the iconic Zen symbol is painted in one masterstroke, one breath and no corrections afterwards. The practice gives form to the flow of the energy in the moment, making invisible synchronicities visible. Symbolically, the iconic Zen circle represents the circle of life, unity and connection to all existence.

Using the symbolism of the circle, the performance celebrates the life-force energy encompassing creation, sustenance, and destruction. Infinite, invisible energy that holds us up and gives us momentum to move, think, live and create. It also explores the duality of human existence; higher and lower, light and shadow, our sense of connection to oneself, others, and the world, as well as the illusion of separation.

Kamila has been working on this project for more than 3 years, and 2026 marks an important moment as the performance is supported using public funding by Arts Council England and programmed as part of the UK Mental Health Awareness Week.

This year's third iteration features new original music created with Brazilian composer for dance Divan Gattamorta and visual images reworked in collaboration with Noel Jones, British visual artist for dance.

Each performance will finish with a live Q&A and a discussion with the artist led by actor Caroline Partridge. The artwork will remain on stage afterwards for the public to have a chance to see up close and will go on display and sale as part of the simultaneous exhibition in partnership with Firepit Gallery.

'The Cosmos Within' exhibition will support the performance by showing Kamila's wider visual practice in response to Enso philosophy and the theme of interconnectivity - exploring the idea that the universe exists not only around us, but also within us and therefore reconnecting visitors to themselves, others and the world. The interdisciplinary exhibition will feature Enso-inspired abstract paintings and contemporary calligraphies, performance video and photographs as well as the Japanese brush used during the performances as a site installation in the gallery.

There will be a series of workshops running at The Firepit Gallery - all designed to help visitors connect with their inner cosmos. This will include breathwork and creative art sessions. These will be free or donation-based. Keep an eye on The Firepit Gallery website for more details on how to book.