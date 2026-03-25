Stage One Names Mentees And Mentors For 5 AT 50 Initiative

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Stage One has announced the five producers selected for its 5 at 50 initiative, along with their mentors, as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations. The programme will provide early- to mid-career producers with one-to-one mentorship and financial support following a competitive application process.

The selected producers are Celia Dugua, mentored by Tristan Baker; Danielle Manson, mentored by Kenny Wax; Jasmyn Fisher-Ryner, mentored by Francesca Moody; Rafia Hussain, mentored by Zareen Walker; and Sophie Visscher-Lubinizki, mentored by Eleanor Lloyd. Wax and Walker were newly announced as mentors for the programme.

Each participant will receive 12 months of mentoring alongside a £20,000 bursary, with Stage One pledging £50,000 in matched funding to support future commercial projects. The initiative is designed to support producers working toward careers in the West End and on national tours.

Stage One CEO Joseph Smith said, “We interviewed an exceptionally talented pool of people and through the process these five individuals distinguished themselves with outstanding ambition and focus.” He added that the programme highlights the range of pathways into producing and aims to support producers who will contribute to the future of the industry.

Kenny Wax said, “Stage One is such a wonderful organisation giving opportunities for new producers to get real life experience and grow their knowledge,” while Zareen Walker noted the importance of mentoring in supporting the next generation of theatre makers and increasing diversity within the industry.

The 5 at 50 initiative forms part of Stage One’s broader anniversary celebrations, marking five decades of supporting theatre producers and contributing to the development of the industry.