New Musical ONE TINY PENGUIN Will Come to Birmingham Hippodrome

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Birmingham Hippodrome's New Musical Theatre department has announced the next production in its My First Musical series, One Tiny Penguin, opening on Saturday 5 December 2026 and running until Sunday 3 January 2027.

Written by Jordan Li-Smith (Music and Lyrics) and Julie Tsang (Book and Lyrics), and directed by Laura Ryder, One Tiny Penguin is the third show in the theatre's My First Musical series, following 5-star hits No Such Thing as Wolves, and The Jingleclaw.

Jordan Li-Smith is a multi-award-winning composer, lyricist and writer. His work includes The Boy Who Sailed the Ocean in an Armchair (Leicester Curve, winner of the National Youth Music Theatre's New Writing Award) and Theo in Between (British Youth Music Theatre).

Julie Tsang is a multi-award-winning writer, whose work for young audiences includes Offie-nominated Sam Wu Is Not Afraid of Ghosts (Polka Theatre) and episodes of BAFTA nominated Molly and Mack.

Laura Ryder has worked on productions for audiences of all ages; her credits for children's theatre include The Ugly Duckling (Director - Nottingham Playhouse) and Little Red Riding Hood (JMK Assistant Director- Birmingham REP and Tour). She is currently the remounting director for Tortoise and the Hare at Polka Theatre.

Created for everyone aged three and over, One Tiny Penguin is a heart-warming adventure about adventure, bravery and friendship.

Every year a polar bear is chosen to light up the Northern Lights. This year, the special job falls to Lumi, but there's a small problem, he's not a polar bear at all… he's just One Tiny Penguin! So now Lumi must gather all his courage to travel the world, from his home in the North Pole, all the way to the South Pole. Can the new friends Lumi makes along the way help him find out what it means to be a brave penguin and light up the sky?

Jordan Li-Smith and Julie Tsang, writers of One Tiny Penguin said: "We are so thrilled to be bringing One Tiny Penguin to Birmingham Hippodrome and working with their new musical theatre department, who have been champions and supporters of our work. This show is a love letter to those who feel their identity is from more than one place, and we really hope it'll connect with the children and families of Birmingham and beyond!”

Deirdre O'Halloran, Head of New Musical Theatre at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “We're so excited to announce our next musical for young audiences and their families. Jordan Li-Smith and Julie Tsang have written a fun-filled winter adventure story, which will be brought to life by the fantastic Laura Ryder. This is a powerhouse team who are so dedicated to making excellent, entertaining and magical children's work. We can't wait for One Tiny Penguin to light up the Patrick Studio stage later this year.”

One Tiny Penguin is suitable for ages 3+ and will play at Birmingham Hippodrome's Patrick Studio Saturday 5 December 2026 – Sunday 3 January 2027. Tickets are on sale to Friends of Birmingham Hippodrome Thursday 16 April at 11am and on general sale Monday 20 April at 11am.

One Tiny Penguin is produced by Birmingham Hippodrome and written by Jordan Li-Smith and Julie Tsang.

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