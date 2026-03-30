New Liverpool Olympia CIC Officially Launched At Special Opening Event

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Liverpool Olympia officially launched its new CIC status with a special open morning which entertained and enchanted local schoolchildren.

Around 100 pupils from nearby New Park Primary and Whitefield Primary Schools were treated to a peek inside the historic West Derby Road venue on Thursday, where they watched a thrilling circus magic show compèred by local showman Mike Stuart, channelling the spirit of theatre architect ‘Frank Matcham' – and even got to meet Noo Noo the animatronic elephant.

Meanwhile selected guests were also welcomed inside the Grade II* listed landmark where they were able to take tours of the building, including the original and historically significant underground Elephant Pit which has been undergoing careful restoration.

Invited visitors watched a film charting the Olympia's 121-year history and featuring famous faces like Elvis Costello and Echo & The Bunnymen's Will Sergeant, and enjoyed special circus and lighting shows on the main stage.

Public guided tours at the venue are set to start operating soon. Look out for details on Liverpool Olympia's website or its social channels.

Liverpool Olympia has taken on Community Interest Company (CIC) status to further its ambitions to offer exciting cultural and educational opportunities and make a real difference to the lives of people who live nearby.

A Community Interest Company (CIC) is a type of limited company which operates to provide a benefit to the community it serves and ensure that profits made are reinvested to do that. CICs are different to a charity.

Liverpool Olympia CIC is committed to creating opportunities for local people to access a range of community, arts, education and training, and engagement activities which empower them and enable them to take part in life's changing experiences.

It will work with the local community to ensure it understands people's needs and wants, and will engage them in developing arts, training and empowerment programmes; ensure equal opportunities in everything it does, and act as a community hub for a range of activities.

The CIC will also access local, regional and national funding to help achieve its vision to create an accessible and welcoming environment and to make a positive and tangible difference in people's lives.

Meanwhile as custodian of the historic site, it aims to approach funding bodies and foundations to seek financial support to maintain the fabric of the building and bring it back to its former glory.

The Liverpool Olympia was designed by Frank Matcham - the visionary British architect responsible for more than 90 playhouses across the country, of which only a fraction remain today - and opened in April 1905 as a purpose-built indoor circus and variety theatre for up to 4,000 people spread across the stalls and three balconies.

Animals were housed in a large basement area, dubbed the ‘elephant pit', and aquatic shows were staged in a huge tank below floor level which could hold an astounding 80,000 gallons – or more than 360,000 litres - of water.

During its century-long history it has hosted legends like Harry Houdini, The Beatles and Little Richard, while in more recent times it has welcomed stars like Robert Plant, Paul Weller and Liverpool's Elvis Costello, The Zutons and, last month, Robbie Williams who played to a sell-out crowd.

In its time the building has also been a pioneering cinema, which was one of the first regional picture houses to show talkies; a wartime Royal Naval depot; a famous dance hall – the Locarno – where couples would foxtrot and jive the night away under its grand domed ceiling, and a Mecca bingo hall.

In 1990, the current owners purchased the neighbouring Grafton Rooms and while operating this as a successful nightclub, they began to refurbish the Olympia to bring it back to life after several years of closure.

The venue eventually reopened in February 2000, and along with live music it holds a wide range of other events including club events, sports and comedy, as well as providing an in-demand location for TV shows, films, adverts and music videos such as Peaky Blinders and Tin Star.

Now it is embarking on this exciting new chapter in its long and illustrious history.

Liverpool Olympia managing director Chris Zorba said today: “What a fantastic way to launch the latest exciting chapter in the Liverpool Olympia's long and eventful life. Since it opened as a circus in 1905 the venue has constantly reinvented itself, first as a cinema, then later a dance hall, bingo hall and, for the past 26 years, a fantastic live music, sport and performance venue.

“Now the Olympia is embarking on a new adventure and one we know will secure its future not only as an important working venue and part of Liverpool's cultural history but also as a hub and a resource for the whole community, both here in L6 but also across the wider city. We're custodians of this amazing piece of history and becoming a CIC will make sure it survives for another century or more to be enjoyed by successive new generations just like the youngsters who visited us on Friday.

“Public tours are going to start in the near future, and I can't wait to welcome visitors and show them this amazing building. Keep your eyes peeled on social media or on our website for more details.”

For more details about the Liverpool Olympia visit www.liverpoololympia.co.uk