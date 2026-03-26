Neal Street Productions Reveals Two New Appointments

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Neal Street Productions has announced the creation of two new development roles, to grow the award-winning indie's slate across in theatre and TV, continuing their investment in the company's work across theatre, television and film.

Will Mortimer has been appointed to the newly established role of Theatre and TV Executive. He will work across the company's theatre and TV development teams reflecting Neal Street's proven track record in both spheres. He will both support the development of new theatre projects alongside Theatre Producer, Georgia Gatti, drawing on his relationships with and knowledge of that world, to identify talent, plays and ideas which could transition onto Neal Street's TV slate.

Will was previously Head of Development for the Bridge Theatre, working across developing new plays for the theatre. Prior to that he was the Literary Manager at Hampstead Theatre. Most recently he was Development Consultant for Hot Sauce Pictures, helping to developing their slate, and dramaturg on James Graham's play MAKE IT HAPPEN. He is the Chair of Playwrights '73, an organisation that funds writers to develop new scripts for stage.

Ed Cripps joins from Left Bank Pictures as Development Producer, charged with growing Neal Street's pipeline of scripted TV projects. Working with Executive Producers Harriet Spencer & Julie Pastor and Head of Development Lola Oliyide, Ed will develop the creative strategy, contribute to existing shows and develop his own projects.

Ed was previously Head of Development at Left Bank Pictures. Before Left Bank, he worked as a script editor at New Pictures, where his credits included DALGLIESH for Channel 5 / Acorn, NO ESCAPE for Paramount+ and the International Emmy-winning DES for ITV. Prior to New Pictures, he was a writers' assistant on EPISODES for the BBC / Showtime, Channel 4's FRESH MEAT and the first season of HBO's Emmy-winning SUCCESSION. He also story-produced four series of E4's MADE IN CHELSEA, his first of which won a BAFTA.

The two appointments reinforce Neal Street's long-standing commitment to discover and nurture emerging talent across multiple disciplines.