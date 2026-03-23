NO TRANSLATION FOR THIS To Be Presented At OSO Theatre On Barnes Pond

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NO TRANSLATION FOR THIS: CELEBRATING EASTERN EUROPEAN VOICES will be presented at the OSO Theatre on Barnes Pond on April 12. The event will bring together Eastern European performers based in the UK for an afternoon of multidisciplinary performance exploring themes of migration, identity, and cultural memory.

The program is structured as a continuous theatrical experience rather than a traditional showcase, with monologues, songs, poetry, and movement pieces contributing to a unified narrative. Each work draws from lived experiences, examining how individuals navigate life between cultures and across borders.

Performers include Ukrainian actress Dariia Kuznetsova, whose work reflects her experiences across theatre and film, and Maria Stana, who will present a piece inspired by childhood stories from Romania. The event as a whole focuses on personal and collective histories, addressing themes of family, adaptation, and generational change.

The performance invites audiences to engage with stories that explore what it means to leave home, establish identity in a new environment, and exist between languages and cultural expectations.

Ticket Information

The performance will take place at OSO Theatre on Barnes Pond, located at the OSO Arts Centre, 49 Station Road, Barnes, London SW13 0LF. The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. Additional information is available through the venue.