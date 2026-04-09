Lead Cast Revealed For THE HARDER THEY COME at Stratford East

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Lead casting has been announced for the reggae musical THE HARDER THEY COME which returns to Stratford East from 16 May – 4 July 2026 after playing to packed houses last year.

Based on the cult Jamaican film produced and directed by Perry Henzell and co-written with Trevor Rhone, THE HARDER THEY COME brought reggae to the world. The stage adaptation is by Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Suzan-Lori Parks (Topdog/Underdog, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess) and directed by Olivier Award-winner Matthew Xia (Tambo & Bones, Stratford East/ATC; Small Island, currently on tour and soon to direct Tender, Soho Theatre).

Natey Jones (Titus Andronicus, RSC; Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, West End) reprises his role as Ivan and Madeline Charlemagne (Hadestown, West End; The Secret Life of Bees, Almeida Theatre) also returns as Elsa until 6 June, sharing the role with Chanice Alexander-Burnett (The Third Man, Menier Chocolate Factory, Les Misérables, West End), who will take over as Elsa from 8 June. Further casting to be announced.

Matthew Xia, Director, said, “I'm delighted that Natey Jones and Madeline Charlemagne are returning to Stratford East as Ivan and Elsa in The Harder They Come, and that Chanice Alexander-Burnett will be stepping up to play Elsa from 8 June.

There's something rare about bringing a show like this back to the building where it belongs. This is a piece that lives in the exchange between the stage and audience - a summer reggae party driven by Jimmy Cliff's music, the energy of this fantastic company, and the people in the room with us each night.”

The Harder They Come tells the story of Ivan, an aspiring singer who arrives in Kingston, Jamaica, determined to live out his dreams on his own terms and make it as a music superstar.

After cutting a record deal with a manipulative music mogul, Ivan learns that the game is rigged and becomes increasingly defiant. As his star rises, he finds himself topping the charts and the most-wanted list of criminals. This unmissable show transports audiences to 1970's Jamaica and asks the question: "What is the personal cost of fighting against systemic injustice?"

This staging of the seminal film features a sensational soundtrack with brand-new songs by Suzan-Lori Parks alongside classics by Desmond Dekker and Toots and the Maytals, plus Jimmy Cliff hits including “You Can Get It If You Really Want” and “Many Rivers to Cross.”