Kyrah Gray Will Bring KYRAHPRACTOR to Soho Theatre

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Rising stand-up star Kyrah Gray is bringing her 2025 Leicester Comedy Festival ‘Best Show'-winning debut hour ‘Kyrahpractor' to London for a limited Soho Theatre run this month – playing two shows at Soho Downstairs from Wednesday 15th – Thursday 16th April 2026, 7.15pm.

Join Kyrah – who has already supported huge names on tour such as Judi Love, Romesh Ranganathan, Tom Davis and Guz Khan – as she uses her debut show to explore the emotional whiplash of growing up Jamaican in the UK, her questionable dating history, and the pressure to have your life ‘figured out', usually from people who very much do not.

Kyrah's cracking expectations and the upbringing that shaped her, in an attempt to realign and make better decisions. Kyrahpractor is the adjustment you didn't know you needed.

About Kyrah Gray

Kyrah Gray is a comedian, actress and presenter, who began her career in comedy in 2019, making waves on the circuit ever since.

In 2023 she graced the O2 Arena stage as part of Mo Gilligan's Black British Takeover. Acts she has supported on tour include Axel Blake, Tom Davis, Ziwe, Guz Khan, Judi Love, Romesh Ranganathan, Celeste Barber, Jamali Maddix, Russell Kane and others.

Beyond live stand-up performances, Kyrah's talent on screen has led to her hosting the comedy dating series Gagging For It, one of four shows selected as Sky's first ever Digital Shorts. She also fronted her own Comedy Central six-part series Dating Horror Stories, performing the lead role.

Kyrah has performed for Comedy Central Live and BBC 1Xtra's Comedy Gala, with her stand-up clips reaching over 20 million views on TikTok. She has starred in Netflix's YouTube sketch ‘What Would You Do?' with Harry Pinero, appeared in multiple Channel 4.0 series, and featured in Nines' Crop Circle 2 film.

Kyrah's skilful comedic voice has landed her a seat in the writers' room for hit shows Bad Education and Rosie Jones' Out of Order, as well as developing her own scripts and a podcast.