Korn To Embark on First UK and Ireland Tour in Over a Decade
General on-sale tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, March 20th at 8AM GMT.
Korn will make a return to the UK, as they are set to play across the UK in October/ November 2026, marking their first UK & Ireland Tour in over a decade. They will be joined by special guests ARCHITECTS and YOUTH CODE.
Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, March 17th at 8AM. General on-sale tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, March 20th at 8AM GMT via here. Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available to Mastercard cardholders. Check out here for details.
Korn released their self-titled debut album in 1994. Since forming, they has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process. Korn has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres.
UK/IE Tour Dates:
Mon 26 October - First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds
Wed 28 October - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Fri 30 October - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Sat 31 October - AO Arena, Manchester
Mon 2 November - 3Arena, Dublin
Wed 4 November - The O2, London
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