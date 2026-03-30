Joe Tracini Will Embark on UK Tour With TEN THINGS I HATE ABOUT ME

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Joe Tracini, actor, author and one of the UK's most distinctive comedic voices, is taking his award-winning show Ten Things I Hate About Me on its first ever UK tour, opening at Norwich Theatre Playhouse on 20 April 2026 before travelling to venues across the country throughout Spring/Summer 2026.

A smash-hit phenomenon at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Ten Things I Hate About Me sees Tracini lift the lid on living with Borderline Personality Disorder, using the nine official symptoms, plus a tenth he finds the hardest to face, as a framework for an unfiltered, unexpectedly uplifting and deeply funny exploration of addiction, self-harm and suicidal thoughts. What emerges is a show that is as emotionally courageous as it is laugh-out-loud hilarious.

Celebrated for its originality and impact, the show was named in the British Comedy Guide's “Best-Reviewed Edinburgh Fringe Shows 2025”, featured in The Times' “Edinburgh Festival 2025: The Best Shows to See This Year”, and nominated for the Mental Health Foundation Fringe Award 2025.

Joe comments, “After six years of work, I'm so happy to finally be taking my show around the country. It's a daunting thing to do, but the fact we're announcing it on my first week of panto rehearsals is perfect because I'm too busy to overthink.”

The show's evolution was charted in Joe's powerful Channel 4 documentary Me and the Voice in My Head, which deeply resonated with audiences and critics alike. Filmed with support from Norwich Theatre, the documentary captured the intimate creative process behind the show and went on to win two Grierson British Documentary Awards (2024) as well as Best Documentary Programme at the 2025 Broadcast Awards.

Stephen Crocker, Chief Executive & Creative Director at Norwich Theatre, said:

“We've been proud to stand beside Joe and support his unique voice and storytelling style for many years. Seeing the impact his work has had on so many people has been remarkable, and we're absolutely delighted to be producing his first UK tour. This show is brave and brilliant in equal measure, funny, frank, and profoundly human, and we can't wait for audiences across the country to experience it.”

Tour Dates:

Mon 20 Apr Norwich Theatre Playhouse

Tues 21 Apr Norwich Theatre Playhouse

Wed 22 Apr Norwich Theatre Playhouse

Mon 18 May The Lowry, Salford thelowry.com

Thu 21 May Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff wmc.org.uk

Fri 22 – Sat 23 May Birmingham Rep birmingham-rep.co.uk

Fri 12 Jun Hazlitt Theatre, Maidstone parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/hazlitt-theatre

Fri 19 Jun Brighton Dome brightondome.org

Sun 28 Jun City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds leedsheritagetheatres.com

Wed 1 Jul Exeter Phoenix exeterphoenix.org.uk

Further tour dates to be announced.

About The Show

Ten Things I Hate About Me is a comedy show about survival, self-awareness and laughing at the parts of ourselves we usually hide. Joe brings the same honesty and humour that made his online videos go viral, with over 90 million views since 2020, to the stage in an unforgettable hour that's as hopeful as it is hilarious.

About Joe Tracini

Joe Tracini is an actor, author, presenter, comedian, and British champion magician. He has appeared in Hollyoaks, Coming of Age, The Great Outdoors, and hosts the BAFTA-winning The Dengineers on CBBC.

Since March 2020, his online videos have been viewed over 90 million times. His top three favourite things are food, sleep, avoiding social interactions and he has a deep-seated dislike for writing about himself in the third person.