Hoopla's 20th Anniversary Improv Festival Lineup Revealed

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Hoopla Festival has announed its line-up of artists, celebrating the past, present and future of comedy. As the UK's first improv theatre and largest improv school, Hoopla is making a scene (unscripted, of course) at their intimate London Bridge venue, with laugh out loud names like Dylan Emery (Showstopper!, BBC Radio 4; The School of Night, Shakespeare's Globe) and Athena Kugblenu (Mock the Week, BBC 2; Richard Osman's House of Games, BBC 2).

Reuniting one of Hoopla's most beloved teams, RH & Friends 20th Anniversary Special (10th April) kicks off the festival for a fast-paced night of classic improv chaos. Following this is Impropera! (11th April) blending operatic virtuosity with spontaneous storytelling and Whoop Ass! (11th April) that delivers its trademark anything-goes comedy. Show Up, My Sons and Kerfuffle (16th April) showcase distinct improv styles, from bold character work to playful ensemble storytelling.

The first week of the festival concludes with One Night Only and Giant Steps (17th April), bringing together top-tier improvisers for inventive, one-off performances. This is followed by Comediasians & Friends 20th Anniversary Special (18th April), that spotlights Asian and South East Asian talent in a vibrant mix of cultures and comedic styles.

April continues with a packed line-up across the festival, with acts like Next Level Sketch (22nd April) featuring Julia Masli (ha ha ha hahaha, Soho Theatre; CHOOSH!, Soho Theatre), Jonathan Oldfield (Time of the Week, BBC Radio 4; Star Wars: Andor, Lucasfilm), Susan Harrison (Class Dismissed, CBBC; Showstopper!, UK Tour) and Jess Carrivick (For Your Consideration, Mint Studio; Seen, Sky). Other highlights include, Do The Right Scene's 20th Anniversary Special (24th April), the UK's longest-running Black improv show, alongside Glamazaon Prime, CSI: Crime Scene and Burn the Script (20th April).

The Festival MEGA Jam! (27th April) opens the stage to everyone, inviting performers of all levels to jump in and create together. Meanwhile, Three Grown Ups Sitting Round a Table (28th April) sees improv heavyweights Ruth Bratt (Rob Brydon's Annually Retentive, BBC Two; Derek, Channel 4), Lee Simpson (The Comedy Store Players, Leicester Square; Improbable, Silver Spring Black Box Theatre) and Lauren Shearing (Austentatious, Vaudeville Theatre; Showstoppers, UK Tour) create a brand-new show entirely in the moment using audience suggestions and real props. Sharing the spotlight that day is Music Box, which delivers a fully improvised one-act musical, with songs, characters and storylines invented live from a single audience suggestion.

Hoopla's celebrated in-house talent will be taking centre stage in the Hoopla House Party (23rd April). Featuring Gamez, The Descendants, Michelle and Track 96, these hilarious highlights of showcase the next generation of performers and the diversity of Hoopla's training programme.

The festival's Afternoon Soirée (25th April) will offer a relaxed, drop-in experience inspired by the spirit of the Edinburgh Fringe. This fantastic line-up includes musical improv pioneer Abandoman!, narrative innovators Grand Theft Impro (25th April and 30th May) and the genre-defying Dreamweaver Quartet, who transform audience dreams into theatrical spectacle.

High-energy, big-concept improv takes centre stage with the Olivier Award-winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, alongside The Inflatables and Hell Yeah! (29th April), spanning everything from fully improvised musical theatre to playful, off-the-wall comedy. LadyProv (30th April) champions female and non-binary improvisers, while No Worries If Not and Velour (6th May) offers contrasting styles of character-driven and visually inventive improv. Another highlight includes Breaking & Entering Comeback Tour! (8th May) reuniting Lauren Shearing and Maria Peters (The Playground, Bristol Improv Theatre; The Comedy Store, Leicester Square) with two hugely influential figures in the UK improv scene.

The programme continues with a mix of established companies and innovative creatives, as The Maydays (9th May) bring industry-leading improv, while The Hoopla Teacher Show (9th May) celebrates the talent of the school's instructors. The Actor's Nightmare (15th May) throws performers into unrehearsed theatrical chaos, with The School of Night and BEINGS (21st May) continuing the momentum with inventive, high-calibre improv. Later in the month, Rice and Spice: The Global Majority Improv Mashup! (23rd May) brings together a dynamic cross-cultural collaboration from the Global Majority groups supported by Hoopla. Further highlights include Nick Oram's Improv Anything (26th May), an interactive deep-dive into the artform and Enemies (30th May), a sharp, relationship-driven improv piece.

The anniversary celebrations continue into summer with The Pretend Company (6th June) bringing their acclaimed narrative improv, while Do New Things (8th June) encourages risk-taking and experimentation. Impromptu Shakespeare (13th June) recreates the Bard's style in a fully improvised play, alongside returning favourite Hoopla Teacher Show (13th June). Untold Stories (19th June) centres the often-unheard narratives of Black female improvisers through bold, character-driven work. The season culminates with MC Hammersmith (18th July), whose improvised freestyle rap comedy provides a high-energy finale to Hoopla's landmark 20th year.

Hoopla director, Steve Roe, comments, "It's incredibly exciting to see such a strong response to the festival, with audiences and performers coming together to celebrate improv in all its forms. We're proud to be showcasing an inspiring mix of talent, from internationally renowned performers who have shaped the improv scene, to emerging groups who are making waves and reaching new audiences. Bringing together such a diverse range of voices and styles is what makes this festival so special, and we're thrilled to share it with audiences over the coming months."