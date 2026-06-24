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HOW SOON IS NOW? to Make World Premiere at Lowry Before UK Tour

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UK Regional SHOWS

Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me! in UK Regional Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Alban Arena (5/19-5/19)
Kankyō London: Yumiko Morioka, Nick Luscombe and James Greer in UK Regional Kankyō London: Yumiko Morioka, Nick Luscombe and James Greer
Elgar Room, Royal Albert Hall (7/14-7/14)
Claudia Buckley Tour 2026 - Inverness in UK Regional Claudia Buckley Tour 2026 - Inverness
Eden Court Inverness (11/19-11/19)
G4 Christmas 2026 - Hereford Cathedral in UK Regional G4 Christmas 2026 - Hereford Cathedral
Hereford Cathedral (11/18-11/18)
Thursday Comedy Club London | Covent Garden, June 2026 in UK Regional Thursday Comedy Club London | Covent Garden, June 2026
Comedy Carnival Covent Garden (6/25-6/25)
Baga Chipz - Bagz to Riches - Leeds in UK Regional Baga Chipz - Bagz to Riches - Leeds
The Glee Club Leeds (9/17-9/17)
American Odyssey: A musical journey through the ups and downs of life in UK Regional American Odyssey: A musical journey through the ups and downs of life
Milton Abbey Church (7/22-7/22)
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me! in UK Regional Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
King's Hall (4/21-4/21)
Disney''s Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert in UK Regional Disney''s Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert
The Brighton Centre (12/13-12/13)
Norwich Comedy Garden: Simon Amstell & Fin Taylor in UK Regional Norwich Comedy Garden: Simon Amstell & Fin Taylor
Chapelfield Gardens (7/02-7/02)
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