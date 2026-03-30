Gilded Balloon Will Present LEGEND, Debut Comedy Show by Madeleine Brettingham

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Gilded Balloon has announced Legend, the debut show of So You Think You're Funny? 2025 winner Madeleine Brettingham is now on sale as a flagship show in their 2026 Edinburgh Fringe programme.

What does it take to become a legend? Fuelled by pork scratchings and a lust for glory, in her debut show writer-performer and winner of So You Think You're Funny?, Madeleine Brettingham explores what growing up in a world of booze-soaked bad behaviour taught her about how man becomes myth.

Madeleine Brettingham said, “Stepping out from behind the scenes to win So You Think You're Funny? has been surreal. I'm having a blast on the comedy circuit and can't wait to bring this show to the Edinburgh Fringe where I plan to fulfil my lifelong dream of having a mental breakdown from all the late nights and contracting scurvy. Thanks to Gilded Balloon for making it happen.”

Madeleine Brettingham is a comedy writer and rising star on the stand-up circuit, who's recently scooped a string of competition wins including winning the prestigious So You Think You're Funny? 2025 and taking silver in Funny Women in the same year, a unique double.

After writing comedy for other successful comedians over the years the time is right for Madeleine to make her stand-up debut.

Karen and Katy Koren, Artistic Directors of Gilded Balloon, said, “We're delighted to be supporting Madeleine to bring her first show to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Since winning So You Think You're Funny? last August, she's been determinedly working on her debut show. Since we saw a very early work in progress version just after the Final last year, to the show that she is presenting in August, the development has been incredible, and the show is packed full of gags, stories and heart. We're excited for all to see just what a legend Madeleine is.: