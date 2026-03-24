GEORGIE CARROLL: INFECTIOUS Comes to Bradford Live

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A night of unstoppable laughter is heading to Bradford Live as Georgie Carroll brings her brand-new show INFECTIOUS to the stage on Friday 25 September 2026.Georgie Carroll is back with her brand-new show, INFECTIOUS. An undeniable live comedy powerhouse and a natural storyteller, she’s razor sharp and riotous.Nurse turned comedian, Georgie Carroll is not only brilliantly funny, she is unstoppable on the comedy circuit having performed her smash hit award winning show Sista Flo 2.0 for three solid years of sold-out seasons (UK, NZ, AU). Don’t miss her brand-new show!Georgie Carroll is best known as the UK born, Australia based Nurse turned comedian as she grafted 20 years on the healthcare front line before swapping the pen torch for the spotlight. She has now retired from nursing but has taken with her an unparalleled comedy voice and a staunch online medical following that have made her viral, in the best way, many times over. The most viewed of her viral clips is the ‘’3 stages of nursing’’. The terms dolphin, penguin, and Orca used in the clip are now ingrained in international nursing vernacular.Nurse Georgie is an undeniable live comedy powerhouse. ‘’Sista Flo 2.0 is her most successful stand-up show having sold in excess of 75,000 tickets, selling out her debut Edinburgh Fringe Festival, toured four countries, and won the Best Comedy Award at the Adelaide Fringe. A versatile and dynamic performer – Georgie has been unstoppable in live spaces moving swiftly from operating theatres to the London Palladium, the Sydney Opera house, and the Hammersmith Apollo.