Full Cast Set for World Premiere of THE SORCERER'S APPRENTICE at Buxton Opera House

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The full cast and creative team for have been announced for the World Premiere adaptation of The Sorcerer's Apprentice, a visually spectacular family theatre experience blending live magic, original music, storytelling, and puppetry. This brand-new production runs at Buxton Opera House from Tue 2 – Sat 6 Jun (Gala Night: Thu 4 Jun), followed by a New York engagement in early 2027.

Returning to Buxton Opera House are Jennifer Hague (The Elves and The Shoemaker, Sleeping Beauty, Sweeney Todd) as Marit, Philippa O'Hara (The Vanishing Elephant) as Gunda, James Grimm (The Vanishing Elephant) as Dad, and Iris Schmid (The Vanishing Elephant) as Puppeteer. Making their Buxton debuts are Orla Gormley as Mum, Nimshi Kongolo as The Sorcerer, and Christina Nelson as Miss Fumble.

The creative team includes Charles Way (Writer), Paul Bosco McEneaney (Director), and Helen Foan (Puppetry Designer and Director), with music produced by Score Draw, songs composed by Fiona O'Kane, and a score by Fiona O'Kane and Neve Hutchinson.

The production is designed by Diana Ennis (Set and Costume Design), Guy Barrett (Illusion Design), Simon Bond (Lighting Design), and David Morgan (Prop and Set Design). The technical and production team includes Bethany Tays (Audio Engineer), Ross McDade (Production Manager), Amy Smyth (Stage Manager), and Declan King (On Stage Technician).

Set in a world of enchanted forests, snowy skies, and dancing northern lights, the show follows Gunda, an ordinary schoolgirl who discovers an extraordinary power hidden within and must face fierce competition for the chance to become The Sorcerer's Apprentice.