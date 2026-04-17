FLOP! THE BEST SONGS FROM THE WORST MUSICALS Will Make London Premiere at Wilton's Music Hall
The show is created and performed by Australian cabaret artist Arthur Hull, celebrating Broadway's biggest misfires
The London premiere of FLOP! The Best Songs From The Worst Musicals, created and performed by Arthur Hull, will come to Wilton's Music Hall, Thursday 24 – Saturday 26 September.
Funny, fast-paced and full of amazing facts, FLOP! written and performed by virtuosic Australian Arthur Hull, is a love letter to Broadway and the West End’s biggest musical theatre misfires.
A high octane cabaret, it features the best songs from the worst musicals - a motley assortment of the misunderstood, critically panned and financially catastrophic, including obscure and forgotten gems from King Kong, Carrie the Musical, Love Never Dies, Moby Dick: A Whale of a Tale and Diana The Musical, plus many, many more.
This is a revised and updated version of the show that premiered in the UK to universal acclaim at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe and it has just completed a sell-out return season at Adelaide Fringe 2026.
Videos