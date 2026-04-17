FLOP! THE BEST SONGS FROM THE WORST MUSICALS Will Make London Premiere at Wilton's Music Hall

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The London premiere of FLOP! The Best Songs From The Worst Musicals, created and performed by Arthur Hull, will come to Wilton's Music Hall, Thursday 24 – Saturday 26 September.

Funny, fast-paced and full of amazing facts, FLOP! written and performed by virtuosic Australian Arthur Hull, is a love letter to Broadway and the West End’s biggest musical theatre misfires.

A high octane cabaret, it features the best songs from the worst musicals - a motley assortment of the misunderstood, critically panned and financially catastrophic, including obscure and forgotten gems from King Kong, Carrie the Musical, Love Never Dies, Moby Dick: A Whale of a Tale and Diana The Musical, plus many, many more.

This is a revised and updated version of the show that premiered in the UK to universal acclaim at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe and it has just completed a sell-out return season at Adelaide Fringe 2026.

