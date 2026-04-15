Claybody Theatre Awarded £150k For The Dipping House Improvements

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stoke-on-Trent's Claybody Theatre has been awarded £150,000 from Arts Council England's Creative Foundations Fund.

The funding will support essential improvements to The Dipping House, Claybody Theatre's atmospheric 'found space' venue on the former Spode Factory Site, including new flooring, lighting, and flexible seating.

Since 2023, The Dipping House has welcomed audiences and communities from across the city and beyond to a growing programme of sell-out events and performances. Most recently, the company opened a new adaptation of Arnold Bennett's The Grand Babylon Hotel at The Dipping House ahead of a national tour. The success of the venue has been driven by a close partnership between Claybody Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent City Council, Arts Council England and the local community.

Deborah McAndrew, Co-Artistic Director of Claybody Theatre, said, "This funding will help us to make The Dipping House a more accessible and comfortable place for our audiences, artists, volunteers, and participants. It's wonderful how everyone who engages with Claybody Theatre has invested in the journey of regenerating our amazing found space venue and are loving seeing it come back to life."

Conrad Nelson, Co-Artistic Director of Claybody Theatre, said, "The Creative Foundations Fund will support the continuing development of an exciting heritage space at the heart of the unique Spode Works development. We look forward to expanding Claybody's popular, in-house programme and to welcoming other local and national companies to share their work at this landmark destination."

Liz Johnson, Midlands Area Director at Arts Council England, said, "Our Creative Foundations Fund invests in buildings and equipment to help keep venues across the country up and running, for everyone to enjoy. It improves sustainability and revitalises cultural assets, so organisations can provide a bolder and bigger programme of activity for their communities.

We're pleased to offer £150,000 funding to Claybody Theatre to develop their new theatre, arts and community venue, The Dipping House. This will support their future work, including a wide range of programming and events."

This news comes as the historic Spode Works site is set to undergo a major regeneration. Social impact developer Capital&Centric, in partnership with Stoke-on-Trent City Council, are progressing proposals to turn the former pottery factory into a mixed-use destination, positioning The Dipping House as a key cultural venue within the development.