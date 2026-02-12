Cathy Waller Company Will Embark on UK Tour With YOU & US

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This spring, Cathy Waller Company will present its latest work You & Us, a unique triptych of live dance, film and visual art, to audiences across the UK, touring to Winchester (24 March), Bradford (10 April), Ipswich (17 April), Liverpool (24 April) London (7 May), and Banbury (13 May). These new works ask timely and urgent questions about invisibility, identity and what it truly means to be seen.

The centrepiece of the triptych is a live contemporary dance performance You & Us, an emotionally charged work performed by the company's exceptional dancers. Set to a pulsating score by MOBO Award-winning musician Lewis Wright, the work uses Waller's signature movement style to capture the individuality and extraordinary physicality of each performer. Drawing on the lived experiences of over 400 people who have collaborated with the company, the work explores invisibility through collective personal stories.

The live performance is accompanied by You are also Us, a 15-minute dance film directed by Waller and performed by 15 disabled and non-disabled dancers. One of the first films of its type to use drone technology, it was filmed on location across National Trust sites in Dorset. Having been shown at film festivals internationally, picking up numerous awards and honourable mentions, You are also Us now has its UK premiere as part of the tour.

Completing the triptych is Unseen | Unmasked, an exhibition of photographic portraits by The1Harris. Through a series of nine images, the exhibition shares the experiences of Neurodivergence, including the photographers own, revealing what is often hidden and challenging assumptions about identity and perception.

Cathy Waller Company has toured extensively in the UK and internationally over the last 10 years to critical acclaim on stages including Sadler's Wells, Stratford Circus, West End Live, National Theatre and Greenwich and Docklands International Festival. Led by Cathy Waller, an award-winning choreographer with a hidden disability, the company showcases breathtakingly powerful dance, collaborating with a leading creative team to present explosive, fresh and thought provoking new dance works to audiences.

Outside of company, Waller has choreographed for a range of organisations including BBC, Tate Modern, Breakin' Convention and Barbican. As a Movement Director for theatre and film, she has worked on productions including Missing Julie directed by Kaite O'Reilly and The Solid Life of Sugar Water, a co-production between Graeae and Theatre Royal Plymouth by Jack Thorne performed at The National Theatre.

Supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England and made possible with support from partners: National Trust, Arts University Bournemouth, Rich Mix, Stanley Arts, Disability Arts Online, South East Dance, The Place, Pavilion Dance South West and Streatham Space.

Tour Dates

Theatre Royal Winchester

Tuesday 24 March 2026

Performance at 7.30pm

www.rawwinchester.co.uk

Bradford Arts Centre

Friday 10 April 2026

Performance at 7.30pm

https://bdartscentre.co.uk

DanceEast, Ipswich

Friday 17 April 2026

Performance at 7.30pm

https://www.danceeast.co.uk

Capstone Theatre, Liverpool

Friday 24 April 2026

Performance at 7.30pm

https://capstone.hope.ac.uk

The Place, London

Thursday 7 May 2026

Performance at 7.30pm

https://theplace.org.uk

The Mill, Banbury

Wednesday 13 May 2026

Performance at 7.30pm

www.themillartscentre.co.uk

Exhibition and film

Durlston Castle, Swanage

Until Friday 13 February 2026

www.durlston.co.uk

Nutshell Arts Centre, Winchester

Sunday 22 March - Thursday 2 April 2026

https://discardednut.co.uk

DanceEast, Ipswich

Tuesday 14 - Friday 24 April 2026

https://www.danceeast.co.uk

The Place, London

Tuesday 12 - Saturday 23 May 2026

https://theplace.org.uk

Stanley Arts Centre, Croydon

Monday 1 - Sunday 14 June 2026

https://stanleyarts.org

Poplar Union, London

Monday 15 - Saturday 27 June 2026

https://poplarunion.com

Online exhibition and film

Disability Arts Online

Saturday 1 August - Wednesday 30 September 2026

https://disabilityarts.online