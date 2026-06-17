CLUB NVRLND Immersive Nightclub Musical to Transfer to The Vaults, Waterloo

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Following last year's sold-out Edinburgh Festival run, producers David Adkin, RJG Productions, and Midnight Theatricals in association with NewYorkRep have announced that Club NVRLND, the immersive nightclub phenomenon, will transfer to The Vaults, Waterloo from Saturday 14 November 2026 until Saturday 31 January 2027.

Conceived and directed by Steven Kunis (Hir, Straight White Men), with a book by Olivier Award-winning Jack Holden (Cruise, KENREX), Club NVRLND is a high-energy immersive musical, transforming The Vaults into Peter Pan's underground nightclub, where audiences become part of the party revelling in nostalgia, exhilaration and youthful abandon. Set to the biggest 2000s anthems by legends including Britney Spears, Rihanna, P!nk, Outkast, Coldplay and many more, audiences are invited to leave their worries at the door and lose themselves on the dancefloor! Casting to be announced.

Welcome to NVRLND, where the party goes straight on till morning. When runaway bride Wendy Darling stumbles back into Peter's world, she's forced to question everything she thought she wanted. Offered the chance to rewrite her story, Wendy's thrown back into a world of intoxicating fun and reckless adventure.

Club NVRLND premiered at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it sold out every performance. This nightclub musical event is an irreverent, high-energy, immersive party where fairy dust is in the air, the drinks flow, and the night is always young.

The production has choreography by Ashley Nottingham, executive music production and arrangements by Hugo Dunn-Vereker, set and costume design by Suzu Sakai, lighting design by Oliver Award nominee Robbie Butler, sound design by Sound Quiet Time, casting direction by Lucy Casson, music production & arrangements by Liam James, Kieran Smith & Gregor Philp post-production & mastering by Robin Sutherland and vocal arrangements by Simon Nathan, music supervision by Colm O'Regan with Aida Rocci as creative producer.

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