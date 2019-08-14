BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Announces UK and Ireland Tour

Following a highly successful West End run/a run of two and a half years in the West End and a sell-out tour in 2017/18, Paul Blake, Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Mike Bosner in association with Michael Harrison are announcing that the Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL will hit the road again and tour throughout the UK and Ireland in 2020, opening at the Churchill Theatre Bromley on 11 January.

Tour schedule with further venues and casting to be announced soon can be found at beautifulmusical.co.uk.

Long before she was Carole King, the chart-topping music legend, she was an ordinary girl with an extraordinary talent.

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, including one of the best-selling albums of all time, Tapestry, and countless classics such as (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, Take Good Care of My Baby, You've Got a Friend, So Far Away, It Might as Well Rain Until September, Up on the Roof and The Locomotion. The show also includes the Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann hit songs You've Lost that Lovin Feeling, On Broadway and We Gotta Get out of This Place.

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL is based on the early life and career of legendary singer/ songwriter Carole King. It has a book by Douglas McGrath with words and music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL celebrates five years on Broadway this year and continues to sell out in cities across the US throughout its North American tour.

