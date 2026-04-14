MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL Script Launch & Signing Set at Common Ground Books

🎭 NEW! Tallahassee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tallahassee & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tallahassee-based playwright Danielle Wirsansky and composer Shannon Wolf will celebrate the publication of their original musical, Moo Deng vs Pesto: The Musical, with a script launch and signing event on Sunday, April 19 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Common Ground Books.

Published by Next Stage Press, Moo Deng vs Pesto is a campy, high-energy musical comedy that follows two viral animal celebrities-a sassy hippo and a flamboyant penguin-whose online fame spirals into a hilarious and heartfelt rivalry. Beneath its humor, the show explores themes of body image, social media pressure, and self-acceptance, making it accessible to both young audiences and adults.

The musical was originally developed and performed at Florida State University and later presented at the Atlanta Fringe Festival in 2025. Its publication marks a major milestone, allowing the work to reach new audiences and be produced by theatres, schools, and community groups nationwide.

The April 19 event will feature live performances by members of the original cast, themed activities, and a signing with the playwrights. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase copies of the script on-site and have them signed.

The event is designed to be family-friendly, with activities for younger attendees, including coloring pages and a "Team Moo Deng vs Team Pesto" interactive vote.

"This musical began right here in Tallahassee," said Wirsansky. "It means so much to celebrate its publication with the community that supported it from the very beginning."

The event is free and open to the public. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Toasty Taiyaki, located inside the bookstore.