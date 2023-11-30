Broadway Star Shoshana Bean To Give Benefit Concert At Young Actors Theatre

On Saturday, January 20, 2024, Tallahassee will welcome TONY & GRAMMY nominated Broadway star Shoshana Bean to Young Actors Theatre for an intimate benefit concert at 8:30pm.

Ticket proceeds will contribute to the production of a new movie musical, Joni & The Whale, featuring students and members of the community. Bean serves as an executive producer of Joni & The Whale, which is written/composed by Tallahassee-native and Broadway vet David Reiser – an alumni of Young Actors Theatre.

Shoshana Bean can currently be seen starring in Alicia Keys' new musical, Hell's Kitchen, at The Public Theater and, on December 4, she will perform a special holiday concert at the historic Apollo Theater.

Shoshana Bean was last seen starring opposite Billy Crystal in Broadway's Mr. Saturday Night; Tony & Grammy nominated for her role as Susan Young, she has previously starred on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked and Jenna in Waitress. Her 6 independent studio albums and EP's have landed her on top of the iTunes and Billboard charts, including the peak position of #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. She has sold out concerts around the globe and lent her voice to countless films and television shows, a few of which include: Sing, Sing 2, Enchanted, Jersey Boys, Glee and Galavant.

Shoshana made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray, appeared Off-Broadway in the 2000 revival of Godspell, and in Songs for a New World at City Center Encores. She won an IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches. She has appeared in Bloodline, Bill and Ted Face The Music, and recently filmed a solo concert special for PBS.

Bean's concert at Young Actors Theatre is the third Broadway Benefit supporting Joni & The Whale. Previously, Broadway's Caissie Levy and Christy Altomare traveled to Tallahassee to lend their voice to the film's development.

Young Actors Theatre, founded in 1975, is a nonprofit performing arts program located in Tallahassee, Florida. The organization serves students ages 3 to 18, providing quality training in dance, music, acting, and film. Young Actors is on a mission to inspire children of North Florida through the magic of the performing arts.