Broadway Star Shoshana Bean To Give Benefit Concert At Young Actors Theatre

Ticket proceeds support the production of the movie musical "Joni & The Whale" featuring local students.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

On Saturday, January 20, 2024, Tallahassee will welcome TONY & GRAMMY nominated Broadway star Shoshana Bean to Young Actors Theatre for an intimate benefit concert at 8:30pm.

Ticket proceeds will contribute to the production of a new movie musical, Joni & The Whale, featuring students and members of the community.  Bean serves as an executive producer of Joni & The Whale, which is written/composed by Tallahassee-native and Broadway vet David Reiser – an alumni of Young Actors Theatre. 

Shoshana Bean can currently be seen starring in Alicia Keys' new musical, Hell's Kitchen, at The Public Theater and, on December 4, she will perform a special holiday concert at the historic Apollo Theater.

Shoshana Bean was last seen starring opposite Billy Crystal in Broadway's Mr. Saturday Night; Tony & Grammy nominated for her role as Susan Young, she has previously starred on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked and Jenna in Waitress. Her 6 independent studio albums and EP's have landed her on top of the iTunes and Billboard charts, including the peak position of #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. She has sold out concerts around the globe and lent her voice to countless films and television shows, a few of which include: Sing, Sing 2, Enchanted, Jersey Boys, Glee and Galavant.

Shoshana made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray, appeared Off-Broadway in the 2000 revival of Godspell, and in Songs for a New World at City Center Encores. She won an IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches. She has appeared in Bloodline, Bill and Ted Face The Music, and recently filmed a solo concert special for PBS. 

Bean's concert at Young Actors Theatre is the third Broadway Benefit supporting Joni & The Whale. Previously, Broadway's Caissie Levy and Christy Altomare traveled to Tallahassee to lend their voice to the film's development.

Tickets for the January 20 Benefit concert are on sale

Young Actors Theatre, founded in 1975,  is a nonprofit performing arts program located in Tallahassee, Florida. The organization serves students ages 3 to 18, providing quality training in dance, music, acting, and film. Young Actors is on a mission to inspire children of North Florida through the magic of the performing arts.


