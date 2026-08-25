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Now in its 3rd edition, Sydney Chamber Choir's much-loved concert series fusing classical, jazz and popular song returns - this time welcoming Spring & celebrating the beauty of the changing seasons. Performances will run Saturday, 19 September 5:00 pm & 8:00pm at The Neilson, ACO on the Pier.



Presented in the intimate surrounds of The Neilson at Walsh Bay on Pier 2/3 by the harbour, this program - performed twice on Saturday 19 September,

invites audiences to experience the year's cycle through music of warmth, reflection & joy.

Led by Sam Allchurch as well as Naomi Crellin and Nick Begbie (from the award-winning a cappella ensemble The Idea of North), the Choir joins forces with a superb jazz trio to explore the shifting moods of nature and time.

Benjamin Britten's radiant The Succession of the Four Sweet Months and Joe Twist's On the Night Train capture the poetry of the natural world in timeless choral writing. These are paired with imaginative arrangements of beloved favourites, including the Beatles' Here Comes the Sun, The Beach Boys' Their Hearts Were Full of Spring, Gershwin's Summertime from Porgy and Bess, and the jazz classic Autumn Leaves, made famous by Nat King Cole.

Blending elegance, swing and lyrical beauty, Time & Tide offers a captivating evening where genres meet, voices shimmer, and the turning of the year is celebrated in music of light, colour and grace.

Artistic director and conductor Sam Alchurch said the choir had hugely enjoyed bringing audience a new way of experiencing the Sydney Chamber Choir in jazz-infused programs brought together by the 'incomparable' Naomi Crellin.

“Time and Tide is our latest instalment, exploring the different seasons of our lives in the intimate atmosphere of the Nielson on Pier 2/3. Naomi has arranged some of the best jazz classics with witty and beautiful twists which sit alongside some moments of a cappella stillness.”

Naomi Crellin added: “This program is close to my heart as it marries my first love of classical choral harmony with my evolution into the lush expression of jazz harmony. The repertoire demands a deeper connection to lyric and intent, and gives the choir the freedom to express itself on a different level. Having the opportunity to direct this fine ensemble and be trusted to guide them outside their comfort zone is a great privilege.”

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