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Sydney audiences are about to get something they have never had before: a four day festival dedicated entirely to the art of magic.

From 8–11 October 2026, the Sydney Festival of Magic & Illusion will transform the Regent Theatre Richmond into a hub of live magic, bringing together magicians, illusionists, mind readers and family entertainers for more than 20 performances across four days.

The programme ranges from intimate close up magic performed just centimetres from the audience to psychological illusion, comedy, family entertainment and larger theatre shows.

Festival founder and professional magician Tom Weil said the idea came from seeing dedicated magic festivals thrive elsewhere while Sydney had no equivalent event of its own.

'Magic is one of those rare forms of entertainment where being there in the room really matters,' Weil said.

'You can watch almost anything on a screen now, but seeing something impossible happen right in front of you is a completely different experience.

'Sydney has an incredible arts and entertainment scene, so it seemed strange that there wasn't already a festival bringing this whole art form together.'

Rather than presenting a single headline production, the festival has been designed so audiences can build their own programme, moving between different styles of magic throughout the day.

Among the programme are intimate close up experiences, sleight of hand, mentalism, comedy magic and family productions, including Academy of Magic, where children not only watch the show but learn magic themselves and receive a magic pack to continue at home.

Other productions explore everything from perception and psychology to the skills used by an actual former undercover police officer turned psychological magician.

The festival culminates on Sunday night with Stars of Magic, a showcase bringing together magicians from across Australia for the festival finale.

Weil hopes the inaugural event will become an annual fixture in Sydney's cultural calendar.

'There's something wonderfully universal about magic. Kids experience it as pure wonder, while adults desperately try to work out how they've been fooled.

'We want people to come for one show and discover there is an entire world of magic happening around them.'

The Sydney Festival of Magic & Illusion runs from Thursday 8 October to Sunday 11 October 2026 at the Regent Theatre, 145 Windsor Street, Richmond NSW.

Tickets and the full programme are available at festivalofmagic.com.au.

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