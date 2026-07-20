SEASON SQUAD to Offer 1,000 $20 Tickets in Sydney

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Wonder Lane Entertainment has announced its Family Access Initiative, releasing 1,000 tickets at just $20 to its new family musical, Season Squad, when the show plays Sydney this September and October.

With NAB's latest Consumer Stress Index showing households already cutting back on entertainment and discretionary spending, the initiative is a direct response to what many parents are telling producers: affordability is now front of mind when planning school holidays.

Families can join the waitlist now for early access to Family Access Tickets before general release: SeasonSquad.com.au

About the Show

Welcome to Calendar Grove, where Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter come to life. Sunny, Blaze, Bloom and Chill are the guardians of the seasons, working together to keep the world in balance — until fun-loving Sunny convinces the others to make summer last forever. It seems like the perfect idea, until the seasons begin to lose their magic and Calendar Grove starts to unravel. Packed with pop anthems, spectacular dance and plenty of laughs, Season Squad is a heartwarming musical about friendship, teamwork and discovering that our differences make us stronger.

The original music comes from Emmy-nominated, platinum- and gold-selling songwriters and producers Jason Pennock and Matt Wong, whose combined 30-year career spans Disney, Nickelodeon, Netflix, Mattel, Paramount and Apple TV+. Their credits include Disney's Descendants, ZOMBIES and High School Musical: The Series, Nickelodeon's Monster High, and Netflix's Spirit Rangers, alongside Disney Live Entertainment productions including EPCOT's Luminous: The Symphony of Us and shows at Tokyo Disney and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Producer Clint Salter said the initiative was inspired by the reality many families are facing.

“We know the cost of living is affecting almost every household, and school holidays can quickly become an expensive time for parents,” Salter said. “As producers, we asked ourselves a simple question: how can we make it easier for more families to experience live theatre? The Family Access Initiative is our answer.”

“Every child deserves the chance to experience the magic of live theatre, and if we can help create thousands of those memories while making it more affordable, we've done our job.”

“By offering $20 family tickets, Wonder Lane will make the live theatre experience of Season Squad more accessible for families across NSW, reducing cost barriers and enabling more family members to attend the show” says Peta Downes, Producer, Commercial & Contemporary Performance, Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre in Penrith.

Season Squad Sydney Tour

Pioneer Theatre, Castle Hill — 29 September – 3 October 2026

The Joan, Penrith — 6–7 October 2026

Zenith Theatre, Chatswood — 8–9 October 2026

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