RICK BEATO LIVE to Move to Larger Sydney Venue After High Demand

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Rick Beato will bring his acclaimed live show to Australia and New Zealand for the first time this October, with organizers announcing an upgraded Sydney venue in response to strong ticket demand.

Presented by Frontier Touring, Rick Beato Live will visit Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, offering fans an opportunity to experience the popular music educator, producer, and content creator in a live setting.

Due to overwhelming demand, Beato's Sydney performance has been moved to the Enmore Theatre. Tickets for the upgraded Sydney date will go on sale at 5:00 p.m. AEST on June 22, while tickets for the Auckland, Melbourne, and Brisbane performances are already available.

The live event is structured as a three-part experience. Beato will first reflect on his career and musical journey before breaking down a song in the style of his popular What Makes This Song Great? video series. The evening concludes with an audience Q&A session.

A cornerstone of his YouTube channel, What Makes This Song Great? examines the songwriting, production techniques, and musical decisions behind iconic recordings. Songs featured in the series have included Elton John's "Tiny Dancer," Coldplay's "The Scientist," Fleetwood Mac's "Go Your Own Way," and Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

Beato is one of the most influential music-focused creators on YouTube, where his Everything Music channel has attracted more than 5.5 million subscribers. Through interviews, song analysis, and educational content, he has built a devoted following among musicians and music fans alike. His guests have included Flea, Sting, John Fogerty, Willow Smith, Brad Paisley, and many other acclaimed artists.

Known for making complex musical concepts accessible to a broad audience, Beato's content spans music theory, songwriting, production, recording, and the creative process behind some of the world's most celebrated music.

Tour Dates

Auckland

Saturday, October 24, 2026

SkyCity Theatre

Auckland, New Zealand

Sydney

Thursday, October 29, 2026

Enmore Theatre

Sydney, NSW

Venue upgraded due to demand. New tickets on sale June 22 at 5:00 p.m. AEST.

Melbourne

Friday, October 30, 2026

Thornbury Theatre

Melbourne, VIC

Brisbane

Saturday, October 31, 2026

Princess Theatre

Brisbane, QLD

Tickets and additional information are available through Frontier Touring.

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