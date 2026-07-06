OLD FRIENDS to Return to Sydney Before National Tour

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Following two sold-out national tours of CHOOSE BOB! 40 Ridiculous Years, culminating in a celebrated performance at Sydney's Enmore Theatre, Mark Trevorrow (Bob Downe), Rupert Noffs and ARIA Award-winning musical director Bev Kennedy reunite this August for OLD FRIENDS - a joyful evening of music, laughter and friendship.

The trio will return to Ginger's at The Oxford Hotel for three special Sunday performances before taking the show on a national tour to Brunswick Heads, Newcastle, Port Kembla, Melbourne and Perth. Performances will run Sunday 2 August 2026, Sunday 9 August 2026, and Sunday 16 August 2026.

Demand for the production is already building, with the first Perth performance at The Ellington Jazz Club selling out within 24 hours of tickets going on sale, prompting the immediate addition of a second performance.

Featuring songs by Stephen Sondheim, Burt Bacharach, Jacques Brel, Kander & Ebb, the Bee Gees and more, OLD FRIENDS celebrates enduring friendships through glorious live music, heartfelt storytelling and plenty of laughter.

Singer, actor and comedian Rupert Noffs said performing alongside Trevorrow and Kennedy is a genuine full-circle moment.

'I grew up watching Bob Downe on television, so it's still a little surreal that I now get to share the stage with Mark Trevorrow-and even more special to call him an old friend,' said Noffs.

'The title of the show couldn't be more fitting. Mark, Bev and I are genuinely old friends, and I think audiences can feel that connection. It's an evening of music, stories, laughter and friendship, and we're incredibly excited to be taking it around Australia.'

Trevorrow, one of Australia's most beloved comedy performers, will also appear in the upcoming new season of Colin From Accounts.

Tour Dates

Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads - Saturday 5 September

Flamingos Live, Newcastle - Friday 11 September

The Vault, Port Kembla - Friday 18 September

Memo Music Hall, Melbourne - Sunday 20 September

Ellington Jazz Club, Perth - Friday 2 October (Two Performances)

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