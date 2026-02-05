Maddison Fraser Joins Bangarra Dance Theatre as a Company Dancer

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bangarra Dance Theatre has announced the appointment of a new Company Dancer, Maddison Fraser, a proud Palyku and Yindjibarndi woman from the Pilbara region of Western Australia, joining the company from April.

Fraser was raised on Wajuk Land in Perth and now calls Darkinjung Land on the Central Coast of New South Wales home. Maddison is a graduate of NAISDA Dance College, where she completed her Advanced Diploma and developed her passion for storytelling through movement.

Fraser performed with Catapult Dance on Hysteria and danced in Jasmin Sheppard’s powerful work, The Cord. Performing in Song Spirals at Darwin Festival and Sydney Opera House, choreographed by Rosalee Pearson. In 2025, Maddison performed with West Australian Ballet in Tara Gower’s stunning piece Ripples for their Ballet at the Quarry season. Maddison joined Bangarra as a guest artist in 2025 for their premiere season of Illume at the Sydney Opera House.

Most recently, Maddison performed with Peta Strachan & Jannawi Dance Clan in Garrigarrang Badu as part of Sydney Festival 2025.

Bangarra’s Artistic Director and Co-CEO, Frances Rings, said “Maddison is an intelligent, gifted and artistically vibrant young woman who stands proudly in her Palyku and Yindibarndi heritage. Her optimism, enthusiasm and work ethic is inspirational. We’re excited to have her join us at Bangarra and look forward to the many creative journeys that lay ahead.”

Maddison will take the stage in Bangarra’s 2026 national tour, Sheltering, which premieres in Canberra in late May before touring to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Photo Credit: Daniel Boud