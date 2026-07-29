MYSTIQUE – A Journey Beyond Reality to Return to State Theatre
The production features the Deadly Scorpion Illusion and Double Levitation Illusion at the Sydney venue.
Michael Boyd will return to Sydney's State Theatre with his breathtaking illusion spectacular, MYSTIQUE – A Journey Beyond Reality, for one performance only on Saturday 10 October.
A theatrical experience unlike any other, MYSTIQUE combines grand illusion, captivating storytelling, spectacular dance and audience participation in a world-class production that will leave audiences questioning what is real.
Created with the same creative team behind legendary illusionist David Copperfield, the production showcases some of the world's most spectacular large-scale illusions, blending cutting-edge technology with timeless theatrical magic.
At the heart of the show is the astonishing Deadly Scorpion Illusion — a $50,000 robotic apparatus that sees Michael dicing with death beneath a swinging two-metre buzz saw blade while a giant venomous scorpion tail strikes with terrifying precision. It is one of the most dangerous illusions ever performed on an Australian stage.
Audiences will also witness the breathtaking Double Levitation Illusion, where a dancer gracefully rises high above the stage before Michael takes flight across the magnificent State Theatre in a Peter Pan-style aerial illusion that appears to defy the laws of gravity.
Packed with dazzling special effects, world-class illusions, stunning choreography, comedy, suspense and unforgettable theatrical moments, MYSTIQUE – A Journey Beyond Reality promises an exhilarating experience that will captivate children and adults alike.
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