Hayes Theatre Co's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Extends One Week

After opening last night to both audience and critical acclaim, Hayes Theatre Co today announced an extra week of performances of the Stephen Sondheim classic musical A Little Night Music. In its first week of previews, Sydney audiences have been charmed and word of mouth has created an overwhelming demand for more performances. Tickets have now gone on sale from the Hayes Theatre Co website for performances until 18 November.

Winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical, A Little Night Music is a wonderfully witty and deeply moving romance, exploring desire, passion and regret. Inspired by the 1955 Ingmar Bergman film Smiles of a Summer Night, A Little Night Music is set in Sweden in 1900. Actress Desiree Armfeldt is caught in a love triangle with lawyer Fredrik Egerman and Count Carl-Magnus Malcom… and their wives. After an unexpected invitation, suspicion and jealousy heighten as the characters all meet for one climactic weekend in the country.

Australia’s favourite leading lady and namesake of Hayes Theatre Co, Nancye Hayes plays the role of Madame Armfeldt. The recipient of many industry awards, including three Lifetime Achievement Awards, three Helpmanns, four Green Room, two Glugs and a Mo, Nancye Hayes AM takes on her favourite role for the third time in her illustrious career.

Playing the role of Desiree Armfeld is three-time Sydney Theatre Award winner Blazey Best (Miracle City, Gypsy). Returning to the stage as Frederik Egerman is Leon Ford (Tartuffe) while Melanie Bird (Jekyll and Hyde) plays his wife Anne Egerman. Jeremi Campese (Sweeney Todd) plays their son Henrik Egerman, while Hayes Theatre Co favourites Josh Robson (The Phantom of The Opera, Metropolis) and Erin Clare (9 to 5, American Psycho) play Count Carl-Magnus Malcom and Charlotte Malcolm. Rounding out the cast are Kiana Daniele (SIX) as Petra and Pamelia Papacosta (Evita) as Frederika Armfeldt.

Hayes Theatre Co welcomes back award-winning director Dean Bryant (Sweet Charity, Assassins, Merrily We Roll Along) to helm this production. Bryant has assembled a stellar creative team including choreographer Shannon Burns and musical director Andy Freeborn, set designer Jeremy Allen, costume designer Angela Doherty, lighting designer Veronique Bennett, sound designer David Grigg and associate musical director Alec Steedman.

Sondheim’s towering wit and insight into human nature revolutionised musical theatre with shows like Sweeney Todd, Into The Woods, Gypsy, Assassins, and this legendary musical which many consider his finest achievement. In Sondheim’s words “perpetual anticipation is good for the soul but it’s bad for the heart” – so don’t wait, come, and indulge in the wonders of A Little Night Music.