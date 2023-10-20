Hayes Theatre Co's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Extends One Week

Tickets have now gone on sale from the Hayes Theatre Co website for performances until 18 November.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Sarah Brightman to Star in SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia in 2024 Photo 1 Sarah Brightman to Star in SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia in 2024
Listen to Sarah Brightman Sing from SUNSET BOULEVARD Photo 2 Listen to Sarah Brightman Sing from SUNSET BOULEVARD
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
THE LEHMAN TRILOGY to Have Australian Premiere Next Year Photo 4 THE LEHMAN TRILOGY to Have Australian Premiere Next Year

Hayes Theatre Co's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Extends One Week

After opening last night to both audience and critical acclaim, Hayes Theatre Co today announced an extra week of performances of the Stephen Sondheim classic musical A Little Night Music. In its first week of previews, Sydney audiences have been charmed and word of mouth has created an overwhelming demand for more performances. Tickets have now gone on sale from the Hayes Theatre Co website for performances until 18 November.

Winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical, A Little Night Music is a wonderfully witty and deeply moving romance, exploring desire, passion and regret. Inspired by the 1955 Ingmar Bergman film Smiles of a Summer Night, A Little Night Music is set in Sweden in 1900. Actress Desiree Armfeldt is caught in a love triangle with lawyer Fredrik Egerman and Count Carl-Magnus Malcom… and their wives. After an unexpected invitation, suspicion and jealousy heighten as the characters all meet for one climactic weekend in the country.

Australia’s favourite leading lady and namesake of Hayes Theatre Co, Nancye Hayes plays the role of Madame Armfeldt. The recipient of many industry awards, including three Lifetime Achievement Awards, three Helpmanns, four Green Room, two Glugs and a Mo, Nancye Hayes AM takes on her favourite role for the third time in her illustrious career.

Playing the role of Desiree Armfeld is three-time Sydney Theatre Award winner Blazey Best (Miracle City, Gypsy). Returning to the stage as Frederik Egerman is Leon Ford (Tartuffe) while Melanie Bird (Jekyll and Hyde) plays his wife Anne Egerman. Jeremi Campese (Sweeney Todd) plays their son Henrik Egerman, while Hayes Theatre Co favourites Josh Robson (The Phantom of The Opera, Metropolis) and Erin Clare (9 to 5, American Psycho) play Count Carl-Magnus Malcom and Charlotte Malcolm. Rounding out the cast are Kiana Daniele (SIX) as Petra and Pamelia Papacosta (Evita) as Frederika Armfeldt.

Hayes Theatre Co welcomes back award-winning director Dean Bryant (Sweet Charity, Assassins, Merrily We Roll Along) to helm this production. Bryant has assembled a stellar creative team including choreographer Shannon Burns and musical director Andy Freeborn, set designer Jeremy Allen, costume designer Angela Doherty, lighting designer Veronique Bennett, sound designer David Grigg and associate musical director Alec Steedman.

Sondheim’s towering wit and insight into human nature revolutionised musical theatre with shows like Sweeney Todd, Into The Woods, Gypsy, Assassins, and this legendary musical which many consider his finest achievement. In Sondheim’s words “perpetual anticipation is good for the soul but it’s bad for the heart” – so don’t wait, come, and indulge in the wonders of A Little Night Music.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
Hayes Theatre Cos A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Extends One Week Photo
Hayes Theatre Co's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Extends One Week

After opening last night to both audience and critical acclaim, Hayes Theatre Co today announced an extra week of performances of the Stephen Sondheim classic musical A Little Night Music.

2
Artspace Announces Ten Of 350 One Year Studio Program Artists Photo
Artspace Announces Ten Of 350 One Year Studio Program Artists

Artspace has announced the first ten artists of its One Year Studio Program,  who will move into brand new dedicated spaces in Woolloomooloo's The Gunnery  when it reopens from Friday 15 December 2023.

3
Adult Circus Show ROUGE Comes to Sydney This Summer Photo
Adult Circus Show ROUGE Comes to Sydney This Summer

Sizzle meets sensation at Sydney Spiegeltent’s new summer show Rouge, an adults-only sultry spectacle of new age circus and cabaret.

4
THE MASTER & MARGARITA Comes to Belvoir St Theatre Next Month Photo
THE MASTER & MARGARITA Comes to Belvoir St Theatre Next Month

In a mesmerising theatrical masterpiece, the devil will make Surry Hills home from 11 November to 17 December, as Belvoir brings to life Mikhail Bulgakov’s literary masterpiece ‘The Master & Margarita’. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour! Video
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway Video
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
You Don't Have To Be Jewish in Australia - Sydney You Don't Have To Be Jewish
Bondi Pavilion Theatre (10/25-11/05)
Shakespeare In The Garden – A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Australia - Sydney Shakespeare In The Garden – A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Merrigong Theatre Company (11/09-10/29)
A Little Night Music in Australia - Sydney A Little Night Music
Hayes Theatre Co (10/13-11/11)
Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus in Australia - Sydney Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus
Riverside Theatres (10/06-12/06)
uNCOILED eXposed in Australia - Sydney uNCOILED eXposed
Illawarra Performing Arts Centre (10/19-10/21)
The Wharf Revue: Pride In Prejudice in Australia - Sydney The Wharf Revue: Pride In Prejudice
Seymour Centre (11/08-12/10)
Out West Piano Fest in Australia - Sydney Out West Piano Fest
Piano+ (10/27-10/29)
Jack and the Beanstalk with The Metropolitan Orchestra in Australia - Sydney Jack and the Beanstalk with The Metropolitan Orchestra
Balmain Town Hall (10/21-10/22)
Heathers The Musical in Australia - Sydney Heathers The Musical
Pioneer Theatre (10/20-10/29)
Four Flat Whites in Italy in Australia - Sydney Four Flat Whites in Italy
Genesian Theatre Company (10/13-11/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You