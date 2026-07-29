HEARTBREAK HOTEL to Play Merrigong Theatre Company in August

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Merrigong Theatre Company will present EBMK's production of Heartbreak Hotel, a cathartic comedy coming to Illawarra Performing Arts Centre from Wednesday 12th – Saturday 15th August 2026.

Fresh from acclaimed seasons at RISING Festival Melbourne, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and Soho Theatre London, Heartbreak Hotel will soon provide Wollongong audiences with a vibrant staycation, filled with razor-sharp writing and compelling performances.

After winning Best Play at Time Out Melbourne's Culture Awards in 2025, Heartbreak Hotel will enthral new audiences into its powerful exploration of what happens in our bodies when we're bereft.

Dressed in lavender tassels and studded with the best of classic breakup songs (Elvis, Celine, The Cranberries, the real heavy hitters!), Heartbreak Hotel takes audiences on a tour through the aching limbo of a serious break up.

Written by and starring award-winning writer and performer from Aotearoa New Zealand, Karin McCracken (Gravity & Grace, Yes Yes Yes), Heartbreak Hotel promises pitch-perfect scenes, vulnerable slices of memoir, and plenty of philosophical wit, in this unique portrayal of confronting a heartbreak.

Directed by Eleanor Bishop, 'one of New Zealand's most daring, intelligent, and political directors' (The Theatre Times), and starring Simon Leary (Circa Theatre's A Servant to Two Masters), this work combines story, science and synth, asking audiences to make themselves at home for an honest take on a universal experience.

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