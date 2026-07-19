CHRISTMAS IN THE GRANDPARENTS CLUB To Welcome Lynne McGranger To Cast

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Christmas in The Grandparents Club is set to tour NSW, ACT, VIC (Shepparton) and QLD from 1 November 2026. The third installment in the hit Australian musical comedy trilogy stars 2025 Gold and Silver Logie winner Lynne McGranger.

Having recently joined the grandparents' club herself following the arrival of twin granddaughters, Lynne McGranger returns to the stage alongside master-of-mayhem Wayne Scott Kermond, and multi-talented Andrew James and Leigh Archer, in an all-new musical comedy celebrating the joy, chaos and occasional family diplomacy of Christmas.

Grandparents organize the presents, accommodate the dietary requirements, negotiate the family politics and somehow make sure everyone arrives at Christmas lunch at roughly the same time. Now, the generation that quietly holds Christmas together is being celebrated in a live show created especially for them.

Producers Maree Kirkland-Morris and Lyndi Adler said the production was created to recognize a generation that remains one of the most loyal supporters of live theatre yet is rarely placed at the center of the story. “Grandparents play an increasingly important role in family life. They are carers, organizers and supporters. They are often the glue that holds generations together. Yet until now, they had never been celebrated in a stage show created specifically for them.”

For Lynne McGranger, the new production has taken on an especially personal meaning. “Becoming a grandmother has given this show a whole new meaning for me,” McGranger said. “There is something incredibly special about joining this wonderful club. To celebrate it on stage every night with audiences who understand the unique love, laughter and absolute chaos that comes with family life is a joy.”

Christmas in The Grandparents Club follows four grandparent heroes as they navigate impossible gift lists, dietary requirements, synchronized family arrivals, last-minute emergencies and the delicate art of Christmas diplomacy. Amid the preparations, they manage to sneak away to support a friend’s pre-Christmas event. What could possibly go wrong?

The result is a 90-minute highly relatable celebration that’s filled with music, laughter, heart and a little Christmas mischief.

The production brings together an acclaimed Australian creative team, including multi-award-winning writer Richard Tulloch, multi-ARIA Award-winning composer John Field and Helpmann Award-winning director Luke Joslin.

The first two productions in the trilogy struck a powerful chord with audiences by reflecting the humur, relationships and realities of grandparent life. That relatability has inspired remarkable loyalty, building a social media community of almost 100,000 grandparents and strong anticipation for the third installment.

Created for grandparents and loved by everyone, Christmas in The Grandparents Club tours NSW, QLD, ACT and VIC (Shepparton) from 1 November 2026.

Full tour information is available at thegrandparentsclub.com.

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