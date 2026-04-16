Branch Nebula Will Bring EXPOSURE to PACT Theatre Sydney

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Branch Nebula will take Exposure to Sydney in 2026 - a live performance by two women that places the body under sustained inspection.

Bodies are bathed in black oil. Steel bedframes are suspended and manipulated. Heavy objects are thrown into a domestic clothes dryer, their impacts amplified into a percussive rhythm. The ageing female body is laid bare as a site of force and resilience, as performers Mirabelle Wouters and Latai Taumoepeau - one of Australia's most uncompromising and internationally recognised performance artists - submit themselves to increasingly surreal states of material force and environmental instability.

Operating at the intersection of the sensory and the cerebral, Exposure invites audiences into a collective act of witnessing. What emerges is not a narrative to interpret, but an encounter with bodies persistently exposed to force, instability and time.

Exposure has undergone a significant development process across multiple locations. First developed during a residency at Bundanon, the work was later presented in a range of contexts, including a development showing at Harts Mill as part of Adhocracy and at Cementa Festival. These varied settings continue to inform the work's development.

Branch Nebula, led by Mirabelle Wouters and Lee Wilson, experimented with objects, found materials and unconventional items as part of the performance. Their previous works include Crush, High Performance Packing Tape, Air Time, and Artwork.

Performance Dates

Sydney, PACT Theatre | 20-23 May

Melbourne, Rising Festival at Dancehouse (Australian Dance Biennale) | 27-30 May

Port Adelaide, Waterside Workers Hall (Vitalstatistix) | 11-14 June

This season of Exposure is a part of a national tour across Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide. The Melbourne season is part of the inaugural Australian Dance Biennale, hosted by Rising Festival.