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The first artists have been announced to bring the world of Moulin Rouge! The Musical to life when the musical returns to Sydney in March 2027. Leading the announcement is Ben Hall as The Duke of Monroth, Tim Omaji returns as Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Tyler Chapman as Santiago and Thalia Smith as Nini – who complete the first cast announced for the new Australian production.

Together they embody the bohemians, aristocrats and dazzling entertainers who inhabit the Moulin Rouge, bringing Baz Luhrmann's beloved world to life with glamour, spectacle and heart.

Producer Carmen Pavlovic said the announcement marks the first glimpse of an exciting new Australian company.

'Moulin Rouge! The Musical demands an extraordinary range of performance skills, and Ben, Tim, Tyler and Thalia are outstanding performers who each bring something uniquely special to these iconic roles. Together, they capture the spirit and passion at the heart of this story. As we build this new Australian company, we're assembling a cast that will honour everything audiences love about this spectacular production while bringing fresh energy and excitement to the stage for Sydney in 2027.'

Ben Hall will portray The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and powerful aristocrat whose arrival threatens to change the future of the Moulin Rouge club forever. One of Australia's most versatile performers, Ben has built an impressive career across stage and screen, including a long running role from 2016 - 2022 as Ned Willis on Neighbours. Theatre credits include Les Misérables, Pretty Woman, Elvis: A Musical Revolution and the upcoming Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical.

Tim Omaji will reprise the role of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, the bohemian artist whose unwavering belief in Truth, Beauty, Freedom and Love lies at the heart of the story, returning to Moulin Rouge! The Musical after captivating audiences in the original Australian production. A four-time platinum recording artist as Timomatic and former judge on Australia's Got Talent, Tim's theatre credits include TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, RENT, Pretty Woman and In The Heights, with screen credits including Clickbait and La Brea.

Tyler Chapman will play Santiago, the fiery Argentinian bohemian and devoted friend to Toulouse-Lautrec and Christian. With his infectious charisma and steadfast belief in the bohemian ideals of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and Love, Santiago becomes a driving force in the fight to protect the Moulin Rouge and its future. This is Tyler's professional musical theatre debut.

Thalia Smith steps into the role of Nini, the sharpest and most knowing of the Lady M's, whose loyalty to Satine is matched only by her willingness to speak a truth no one else will. Thalia's stage credits include SIX the Musical, CATS, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Further casting announcements, including the celebrated roles of Satine, Christian and Harold Zidler, will be revealed in the coming months.

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