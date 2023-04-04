Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MEFISTO Continues at Dramaten This Month

Performances run through 9 June.

Apr. 04, 2023  
MEFISTO Continues at Dramaten This Month

Germany, late 1920s. The actor Hendrik Höfgen is appreciated by both the audience and his colleagues at the local theater, but desperately longs for the big break. He knows he is meant for bigger roles, on bigger stages! Like most of his comrades, he is a socialist and watches with horror as National Socialism grows stronger. It is a changing, creative and violent time.

Just as his own career begins to take off, Hitler takes power and the social climate changes overnight. Should Hendrik sacrifice his career and flee the country? Or should he caress the new leaders and continue his life as a rising star in the German theater?

Mephisto is a play about a man and a theater company who, without the black and white judgment of posterity, try to orient themselves in a chaotic and threatening time. A story about small and big choices, compromises and survival instincts.

Director Natalie Ringler has had great success at Teater Galeasen with productions such as Our Class and Iraqi Christ (with new premiere in March 2023). In 2021, she was awarded Svenska Dagbladet's Thalia prize.

Klaus Mann, son of author Thomas Mann, left Germany when the Nazis took over in 1933. Mefisto was published in 1936 and the main character is based on Klaus Mann's former friend, the actor Gustaf Gründgens, who was Hermann Göring's favorite and curator of the Preussisches Staatstheater in Berlin.

Theater publisher: Nordiska ApS




RAISED ON RHYTHM Comes to Dramaten This Month Photo
RAISED ON RHYTHM Comes to Dramaten This Month
Rhythm makes the world go round – i alla fall om du frågar dansaren och koreografen Niki Tsappos som ligger bakom denna föreställning. Men var kommer rytmen ifrån? Vad gör den med oss? Och var börjar och slutar den? 
THE TERRIFIED is Now Playing at Dramaten Photo
THE TERRIFIED is Now Playing at Dramaten
The Terrified is now playing at Dramaten. Performances run through 30 March. The production premiered in February.
STORMEN Comes to Dramaten Beginning This Weekend Photo
STORMEN Comes to Dramaten Beginning This Weekend
Hertigen Prospero har landsförvisats tillsammans med sin dotter Miranda. De hamnar på en karibisk ö som är ”obebodd med vissa undantag”, som Prospero uttrycker det. Där stöter de på urinvånaren Caliban och det dröjer inte lång tid innan Prospero lyckas återskapa ett perfekt klassamhälle med endast dessa tre personer.
Review: MASTER OF DANCE at Dansens Hus, Elverket Photo
Review: MASTER OF DANCE at Dansens Hus, Elverket
Fredrik Benke Rydman invites the audience to a master class with amazing dance partly improvised

More Hot Stories For You


MEFISTO Continues at Dramaten This MonthMEFISTO Continues at Dramaten This Month
April 4, 2023

Germany, late 1920s. The actor Hendrik Höfgen is appreciated by both the audience and his colleagues at the local theater, but desperately longs for the big break. He knows he is meant for bigger roles, on bigger stages! Like most of his comrades, he is a socialist and watches with horror as National Socialism grows stronger. It is a changing, creative and violent time.
RAISED ON RHYTHM Comes to Dramaten This MonthRAISED ON RHYTHM Comes to Dramaten This Month
April 3, 2023

Rhythm makes the world go round – i alla fall om du frågar dansaren och koreografen Niki Tsappos som ligger bakom denna föreställning. Men var kommer rytmen ifrån? Vad gör den med oss? Och var börjar och slutar den? 
THE TERRIFIED is Now Playing at DramatenTHE TERRIFIED is Now Playing at Dramaten
March 27, 2023

The Terrified is now playing at Dramaten. Performances run through 30 March. The production premiered in February.
STORMEN Comes to Dramaten Beginning This WeekendSTORMEN Comes to Dramaten Beginning This Weekend
March 17, 2023

Hertigen Prospero har landsförvisats tillsammans med sin dotter Miranda. De hamnar på en karibisk ö som är ”obebodd med vissa undantag”, som Prospero uttrycker det. Där stöter de på urinvånaren Caliban och det dröjer inte lång tid innan Prospero lyckas återskapa ett perfekt klassamhälle med endast dessa tre personer.
MEPHISTO Comes to Dramaten This WeekMEPHISTO Comes to Dramaten This Week
February 21, 2023

Germany, late 1920s. The actor Hendrik Höfgen is appreciated by both the audience and his colleagues at the local theater, but he desperately longs for the big break. He knows he is meant for bigger roles, on bigger stages! Like most of his comrades, he is a socialist and they watch with horror as National Socialism grows stronger. It is a changing, creative and violent time.
share