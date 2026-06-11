Photos: GOD OF CARNAGE at New Jewish Theatre

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New Jewish Theatre will present Yasmina Reza's God of Carnage from June 11-28, 2026, at the J's Wool Studio Theatre in St. Louis. The production is directed by Gad Guterman, associate professor at Webster University's Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts. Check out photos of the production.

Winner of the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play and the Olivier Award for Best Comedy, God of Carnage follows two sets of Brooklyn parents who meet to discuss a playground altercation between their sons. What begins as a civil conversation quickly deteriorates as tensions rise, drinks are poured and long-held frustrations come to the surface.

The production stars Joel Moses as Michael Novak, Christina Rios as Veronica Novak, Nick Freed as Alan Raleigh and Bridgette Bassa as Annette Raleigh.

Guterman makes his New Jewish Theatre directing debut with the production. The creative team includes set designer Rob Lippert, lighting designer Jayson Lawshee-Gress, sound designer and composer Kareem Deanes, and costume designer Michele Friedman Siler.

The cast features Joel Moses, whose previous New Jewish Theatre credits include The Wanderers, The Heidi Chronicles and All My Sons; Christina Rios, whose NJT appearances include Broadway Bound and Jerry's Girls; Nick Freed, previously seen in Ken Ludwig's Baskerville; and Bridgette Bassa, who recently appeared in We All Fall Down.

God of Carnage is the first work by Reza to be produced by New Jewish Theatre. The French playwright is also known for her Tony Award-winning play Art.

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