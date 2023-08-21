Third Annual Central Indiana Dance Ensemble Fundraiser to Be Held at TopGolf This September

The Central Indiana Dance Ensemble has invited audiences to be a part of their 3rd Annual CIDE TopGolf Fundraiser! This event will take place from noon to 3 pm on Sunday, September 24.

Individual Registrations and Group TopGolf Bay Registrations are available at www.cidedance.org/cide-store. All attendees must be registered, as per TopGolf rules. Registration includes the following: 3 hours of TopGolf play, a catered fajita lunch, TopGolf Membership, a raffle ticket for each registrant for the auction items, and access to the TopGolf Signature Room Event Space which will include a bar, the NFL Package on 8+ TVs, a silent auction, and bourbon pull.

Golf Bay Specials are available and allow players to purchase a full bay (6 tickets). For groups larger than 6, additional bays or individual registrations will need to be purchased.

This special bay purchase can include sponsorship of the CIDE Company Level of your choice. Show your support for CIDE and the CIDE level you love best (Youth, Junior 1 or 2, Apprentice 1 or 2, or Senior 1 or 2) by purchasing this SPECIAL Sponsorship Bay. Simply specify CIDE sponsorship level when placing order in the “Additional Information” section of the accompanying online registration form.

Finally, CIDE is offering TopGolf Outing sponsorships. If you or your organization might be interested in any of the following options, please make a note in the “Additional Information” of the online registration form:

$100 "Hole Sponsorships" -- "Hole" signage at the event, recognition at the event on TVs and in the CIDE season program

$250 Top Golf Bay Sponsorships -- Recognition at the event on TVs and in the CIDE season program, mention by artistic directors at the event, signage at TopGolf bays and event room tables

$500 Platinum Bay Sponsorships -- Premium signage in the event room and multiple TopGolf bays, and event room table space for your marketing materials.

$1000 Fundraising Kickoff Sponsorship

$1500 CIDE TopGolf Main Sponsor -- This highest level of sponsorship includes your name on the event itself, all signage, signage in all TopGolf bays and signage on all tables inside and outside.

Plan to be a part of this event. Have some great fun golfing with family and friends while you support an amazing group of young dancers. For specific Sponsorship inquiries contact Chris Bishop at crbishop@gmail.com or call (317) 435-3360. Central Indiana Dance Ensemble is located at 14950 Greyhound Ct, Carmel, IN.

About The Central Indiana Dance Ensemble

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble was founded in 1999 by artistic director, Suzann DeLay. The company is committed to providing cultural and educational enrichment to the central Indiana community. The company provides an environment for aspiring young dancers to learn, practice and perform in a pre-professional atmosphere, in a variety of dance forms. Promoting the arts through ongoing outreach programs provides the members of Central Indiana Dance Ensemble the opportunity to give back to the community. In 2006, Central Indiana Dance Ensemble received Honor Company status in the Regional Dance America association.