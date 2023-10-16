THE EDWARDS TWINS PRESENTS: THE ULTIMATE VARIETY SHOW Comes To Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael

What kind of program allows you to see Dolly Parton, Bette Midler, Billy Joel, Lady Gaga, Neil Diamond Elton John, Cher, Barbra Streisand and more on the same night? The Edwards Twins Presents: The Ultimate Variety Show! This show completely sold out last year in Carmel. So, Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is bringing them back – for two fantastic shows this time! The show is at Feinstein's October 20 and 21, both shows starting at 7:30.

The Ultimate Variety show has been hailed as the top show in Las Vegas. Critics across the nation, from LA to Chicago to New York, call this a ‘must see show' stating it's the most extraordinary show they've ever seen.

This ‘star-studded' evening captures the variety shows of the 70s and 80s, bringing out celebrity after celebrity singing their #1 hits and award-winning songs. Twins Anthony and Eddie Edwards use state-of-the-art makeup and costumes to look like the original stars. In fact, Anthony jokes that Celine Dion, a dear friend, says Anthony is her own twin when in costume!

The identical twins have been doing these performances now for 40 years. They look alike and sound alike and bring to life over 100 celebrities. They are endorsed by movie stars, television personalities and musical superstars.

So successful are they that Edward was chosen to open for Cher in her Las Vegas shows, and they were chosen to star with Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin in Netflix's The Kominsky Method playing Barbra Streisand in the first season, which won several Emmys.

Michael Feinstein himself says this is one of the best shows he's ever seen, which makes it all the more enjoyable for the twins to be appearing at his namesake lounge in Carmel.

But don't expect Feinstein's to look like the lounge you're used to seeing. After all, this is a variety show! If you can remember all the wonderful variety shows of the 70s and 80s, this is your chance to see them live and recreated by Las Vegas' No. 1 impersonators of all time. They not only look and sound like the stars you remember, but they transform Feinstein's into a place you won't even recognize with backdrops and settings that put you right in the middle of those favored shows. Think Carol Burnett and the Sonny and Cher Show! This is what you can expect – only better because you're right there.

The Edwards Twins have appeared on The Tonight Show, Entertainment Tonight, The Today Show and on Ellen. Now they bring their ultimate celebrity concert to Feinstein's for two nights this week!

Don't wait. Get your tickets now by going to Click Here. You never know when this could be your last chance to enjoy The Edwards Twins Presents: The Ultimate Variety Show! Anthony hinted that after 40 years, the job sometimes becomes a bit ‘taxing'. So be sure to see them while you can!

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

Feinstein's is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.