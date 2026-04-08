Storytelling Arts Of Indiana To Close 38th Season With JUST ANOTHER DAY Featuring Kim Weitkamp

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Storytelling Arts of Indiana will conclude its 38th season with “Just Another Day,” featuring storyteller and songwriter Kim Weitkamp, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

The performance will take place at the Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, with both in-person and livestream ticket options available.

Using her signature humor and storytelling style, Weitkamp will share a collection of stories and songs she created in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Developed during a period of isolation, the material reflects on the people she encountered throughout her career and the lasting impact of those connections, particularly as travel and live performance came to a halt.

EVENT DETAILS

What: “Just Another Day” featuring Kim Weitkamp

When: Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W Ohio St., Indianapolis

TICKETS

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $10 for students, and $15 for a livestream link. Tickets can be purchased in advance at StorytellingArts.org or at the door.

The event marks the close of Storytelling Arts of Indiana’s current season, bringing together live performance and personal storytelling rooted in reflection, connection, and lived experience.