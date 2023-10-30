Matthew Scott Comes to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel in November

The performance is on November 17, this 7:30 pm.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Matthew Scott Comes to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel in November

Matthew Scott Comes to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel in November

Broadway favorite Matthew Scott's upcoming performance at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel is entitled "Letters from My Father". Coming up on November 17, this 7:30 pm show is full of emotion and laughter. This performance is based around a period of crisis and rebirth that can arrive at age 33 which is often called the “Jesus Year”.

For Matthew Scott‘s father, it manifested in a sinking feeling that he might not live to see his four young sons grow up. So, he began writing them a letter — life lessons ranging from sex to communication to spirituality — that was found after his death, when Scott was only 13.

For Scott, the letter became a cherished guide to growing up while he navigated intimate relationships, his professional career, his challenges with anxiety and the early years of fatherhood to two sons of his own. Scott, who had by then taken Broadway by storm in a string of hits that include Sondheim on Sondheim, Jersey Boys and An American in Paris — has woven his father‘s letter, anecdotes from his own life and a collection of classic pop and Broadway songs (from Paul McCartney and Billy Joel to William Finn and Stephen Sondheim) into a moving and rousing one-man show with direction by Joe Calarco and music direction by Vadim Feichtner.

This show at Feinstein's will include songs from his CD. He also includes some of his scripted talkie bits from his live show. He includes abbreviated sections of his script, used to carry the listener along in his storytelling.

Scott takes us on a trip through his father's letter to his 4 sons, the 25 Bullet points organized by category of the Do's & Don'ts of everyday life, interspersed with song and filled with all the wry humor of real life and love. The prescience of this act of writing it all down for his boys, in case he would not be there, is a touching tribute to a father's love, mixed in with song and sarcasm from Scott himself.

Don't miss this show. Get your tickets now by visiting the Feinstein's website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2273139®id=131&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.feinsteinshc.com%2F.?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

Consider having your Corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. Feinstein's events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael. 




