Inaugural Carmel Jazz Festival Set For This August

The two-day festival will feature 30+ international, national and regional jazz, R&B and blues acts across eight stages throughout Carmel.

Mar. 22, 2023  
The inaugural Carmel Jazz Fest is scheduled for August 11 and 12, 2023, in Carmel, IN. The two-day festival will feature 30+ international, national and regional jazz, R&B and blues acts across eight stages throughout Carmel, including The Palladium, The Tarkington, Carmel Gazebo, Carter Green, The Studio Theatre, Midtown Plaza, Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael, Jazz on the Monon and pop-up performances. The event includes an upscale art market, beer, wine and food vendors.

"We'd like to cordially invite music lovers in our community and all over the world to Carmel Jazz Fest 2023. With the full support of the City of Carmel and the wonderful backdrop of our state-of-the-art venues and greenspaces, Carmel Jazz Fest looks forward to invigorating the city with the vibrant sounds of Jazz, R&B and Blues music. Get jazzed for Carmel Jazz Fest!" - Blair Clark, Executive Director of Carmel Jazz Fest.

Carmel Jazz Fest is happy to announce the 2023 Carmel Jazz Fest headliner: Spyro Gyra. Spyro Gyra will perform Saturday, August 12, at 8 p.m. at The Palladium. Additional acts include: Evelyn Champagne King, Josh Kaufman, Jennie DeVoe, The Dave Bennett Quartet, Freddie Fox, Brenda Williams, Premium Blend, Tad Robinson Band, Blair Clark, Pavel Polanco-Safadit, Steve Allee Big Band, Tim Cunningham, Both Sides of Joni Project ft. Alexis Cole, Tommy Baldwin, Dysfunktion Brass, university jazz bands including: Ball State University, Indiana University, Butler University, University of Indianapolis. More artists to be announced!

Festival passes are on sale now. Spyro Gyra tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. Friday pass: $29; Saturday pass: $39; Two-day pass: $54. Add on Spyro Gyro tickets: start at $25.

Ticket link: www.carmeljazzfest.org/tickets. Ticket information: Redeem ticket for General Admission wristband at Carmel Gazebo, 3 Civic Square, Carmel, IN 46032. Ticket and wristband redemption booths open at 12 p.m. noon on Friday, August 11, 2023. Disclaimer: Rain or shine event.

About Spyro Gyra: One of the most successful instrumental groups to emerge from the 1970s jazz fusion era, Spyro Gyra has released 35 albums and played more than 10,000 shows in its nearly 50 years of existence, earning 13 Grammy nominations along the way. On the current tour, saxophonist and founding bandleader Jay Beckenstein is joined by longtime members Julio Fernandez on guitar and Scott Ambush on bass, along with more recent arrivals Lionel Cordew on drums and Chris Fischer on keyboards.

Carmel Jazz Fest is a 501c3 non-profit organization. The mission of Carmel Jazz Fest is to celebrate Indiana's rich jazz music history, highlight international, national and regional jazz, R&B and blues acts and spotlight and educate emerging artists. The two-day festival highlights the world class venues and green spaces located in Carmel and hopes to energize the community through the vibrant sounds of jazz, blues and R&B music. A goal of Carmel Jazz Fest is to propel jazz, R&B and blues music for future generations by providing musical instruments and instruction to Indiana youth who may not have access to music programs.

In a letter from Mayor Jim Brainard expressing the City of Carmel's support for Carmel Jazz Fest, Mayor Jim Brainard wrote:

Dear Potential Carmel Jazz Fest partner,

I am writing this letter to indicate the City of Carmel's support of the Carmel Jazz Fest. This event has the potential to have a positive economic impact on our community as thousands attend the entertainment and educational programs planned for 2023. While attending this event, they will also patronize our restaurants, shops and hotels.

Carmel is now home to more than 100,000 residents, about 125 corporate headquarters and events of all sizes during all seasons. We have worked hard during the past two decades to transform our city from a traditional car-focused suburb to a vibrant and thriving walkable community. The City of Carmel uses the arts as an economic development tool, which helps us attract and retain a wide variety of business and a very talented workforce.

I have been acquainted with Blair (Clark)'s talent as a performer and vocal coach during my time as Mayor of Carmel and have found him to be a gifted vocalist and a very strong advocate for our award-winning city. He has pulled together a strong team to create this inaugural music festival, focused on jazz and similar genres of music. The world-class facilities we have built at our Center for the Performing Arts provides the perfect venues for various sizes and styles of performances in a setting that is stunning architecturally.

Carmel is truly a city to experience and the quality of life here, along with the talent performing at this festival, will create a memorable event for attendees and performers alike. We also have outdoors stages that allow for expansive options for additional programming, entertainment and community engagement.

I hope you will join us in creating a one-of-a-kind experience for music enthusiasts in Carmel, Indiana.

Very Truly Yours,

Jim Brainard, Mayor




