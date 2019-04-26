Crowdfunding Campaign Launched For 'Foegley Plaza At The South Bend Civic Theatre' Project

South Bend residents will soon be able to enjoy a new outdoor venue on the south side of the South Bend Civic Theatre's historic campus if a recently launched crowdfunding campaign reaches its fundraising goal by June 4, 2019. The CreatINg Places' campaign is led by the South Bend Civic Theatre and sponsored by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA).

If the campaign reaches its goal, the South Bend Civic Theatre will will receive a matching grant of $25,000 from IHCDA's CreatINg Places program.

"We are excited to partner with the South Bend Civic Theatre and continue the revitalization efforts in Downtown South Bend," said Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, who serves as Board Chair of IHCDA. "This new outdoor venue will complement the existing performances and productions within the historic theatre and bring people together."."

The funding raised will cover the costs of creating the plaza that will be used for intimate performances, youth theatre camps and classes, film screenings, receptions and concerts. It will also be made available as a performance space for downtown community events, festivals and arts collaborations.

"South Bend is experiencing a renaissance," says Aaron Nichols, Executive Director of the South Bend Civic Theatre. "As the northern anchor of our city's cultural corridor, we are dedicated to this resurgence, to the elevation of our local arts and artists. Foegley Plaza is an essential piece of the Civic's renewed commitment to enrich, reflect, and uplift our vibrant community."

The CreatINg Places program began in 2016, projects have raised in excess of $1,980,000 in public funds and an additional $1,693,000 in matching IHCDA funds.

The CreatINg Places program is available to projects located in Indiana communities. Non-profit entities (with 501c3 or 501c4 status) and Local Units of Government are eligible to apply.

Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should they successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.





