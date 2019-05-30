Seattle Center Summer Fitness Returns In June With Free Circuit Training, Yoga And Zumba Classes

Free weekly morning, lunchtime and evening fitness sessions begin in June at Seattle Center. Open to all ages and abilities, the classes provide easy-to-follow movement and breathing that afford participants a fun time-out from their regular routine to stretch, strengthen and de-stress.

Outdoor Circuit Training with November Project, 6:29 a.m.-7:15 a.m., Wednesdays, June 19-Aug. 21. The class will meet at Artists at Play Plaza at 6:15 a.m. Whether you're a professional athlete, marathoner, triathlete, runner, walker, or fitness rookie, come see what it's all about. Workouts combine running and bodyweight exercises, done at your own pace and adjustable to any fitness or experience level. Bring water and join the fun!

Gentle Yoga with Maggie Cole, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wednesdays, June 19-Aug. 21, Exhibition Hall Lawn. The class offers something for everyone, from stretching your body to breathing your stress away. The sessions focus on fluid movements to increase range of motion and joint and muscle flexibility. Beginners learn the basics of Hatha Yoga, and all will enjoy a strengthening workout. Wear comfortable clothing and bring along a yoga mat.

Zumba Class with Bonnie Wang, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Wednesdays June 19-Aug. 21, Next 50 Plaza. Back by popular demand, Bonnie Wang takes participants around the world through Latin, world rhythms, West African, belly dance, pop and classic rock music for an entertaining, high energy workout. No dance experience is required. Bring plenty of water and wear comfortable sneakers.

The Summer Fitness options make use of the warmer, sunnier time of year to offer free, fun outdoor opportunities for anyone in search of a break from the usual to do something good for their bodies. For more information on Summer Fitness and other Seattle Center public programming, call 206-684-7200 or visit www.seattlecenter.com/fitness.





