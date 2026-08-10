THE WING-SCUFFLE SPECTACULAR to Return to Edinburgh Fringe

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Critically acclaimed, East-London contemporary circus company The Revel Puck Circus will be making their highly anticipated return to Edinburgh Fringe with their exhilarating show The Wing-Scuffle Spectacular. Performances will run 8th – 29th August.

Packed with acrobatics, aerial feats and physical comedy, the story for, The Wing-Scuffle Spectacular is of a brand-new troupe trying to put on their first-ever circus show, with each character facing their fears with hilarious and inspiring consequences.

From balancing on the giant wheel of death and the rola bola to teeterboard acrobatics and daring swinging chainsaw escapes, this festival favourite delivers nonstop thrills, making it an unmissable experience for audiences of all ages.

The Wing-Scuffle Spectacular is an animal-free circus show that celebrates fear through a wildly entertaining mix of absurd comedy and jaw-dropping stunts.

Audiences can see the show at The Lafayette Big Top at Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows from 8th – 29thAugust (excluding 17th and 24th August). Tickets are on sale now.

The Revel Puck Circus are returning to the Fringe following the success of their three critically acclaimed bold shows Birds of a Feather, The Ruckus and The Ugly Duckling, which they performed at the festival in 2025.

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