STAR VEHICLE to Make World Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe with Small Boat Productions

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Declan Zhang will direct the world premiere of the one woman show STAR VEHICLE. The show will preview at EdFest on July 14th.

Over the last 18 months, Giuliana Mancini has been developing her new one woman show alongside Declan Zhang and Small Boat Productions. After an industry reading last summer at Playwrights Downtown, the piece will be making its fully staged premiere at this year's Fringe Festival in Edinburgh.

Small Boat Productions, founded and helmed by Ben Natan, has staged revivals of Waiting for Lefty and Slaughter City in New York City, while also serving as a producer on new works such as MEOW!, Dear John, and Out of Order. Small Boat will also be producing a one month run of a Shakespeare Play this summer at LaMama in New York City. The title is yet to be announced.

The journey of Star Vehicle, from its first reading to the international stage, represents Small Boat Productions' first fully original development.

'It represents a great step for this company.' Says Ben Natan, Small Boat's Artistic Director. 'When I founded Small Boat in April of 2024, the dream was to uplift exciting new artists whose values aligned with the company. When I first met with Giuliana a few months after Small Boat started, we instantly connected about the kind of work we want to do. When she mentioned Declan Zhang as a director for this piece she was working on, I was all the way in. I had full faith in both of their visions and then the piece itself. The fact that after two and a half years, we can finally get a Small Boat Original up is thrilling. The fact that it's debuting at Fringe is even more exciting.

Giuliana Mancini on what Star Vehicle is and means to her 'To debut a solo show at Fringe is a dream come true. To do it with this group is on another level. I'm eternally grateful for the collaboration with Declan & the rest of the team, and the support of such a wonderful company as Small Boat. Esther's story is one of unapologetic ambition, belief in oneself, & ferocity that is unrelenting. Her story is one I'm so proud to tell, and one I hope connects with audiences as much as it's connected with us over the last 18 months.'

Declan Zhang on working on this piece and with Small Boat. 'Developing this piece with Giuliana and Small Boat for the last year has been a joy beyond words. Giuliana has gift for keeping an audience attune to every breath she takes, every glance, every sigh. She is indeed a star, and Esther's story is a perfect match for her gravitas. This is a play with meat, and Giuliana is the sauce- and Small Boat is fresh homemade pasta and I am a thoughtfully aged cheese. This team was meant to work on this piece together. I cannot wait to bring it to the Fringe and show it off.'

Tickets for the New York City preview are available here

Fringe tickets are available here.

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