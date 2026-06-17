SPILL YOUR GUTS to Make UK Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe

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Blending ventriloquism, comedy and musical elements, Spill your Guts plays out as a two-handed waiting room ventriloquist show, as Hendrik Quast and his bloody dummy spiral into chaos as they deal with a chronic, invisible and inflammatory force. Performances will run 7-22 August.

Beginning as a classic ventriloquism act, Quast argues with his puppet about shame and what spills out - tales of undigested leftovers, the medical system and outrageous stories of illness, which plunges them into a sh*tstorm about their work together in theatre.

​For this project, performance and action artist Hendrik Quast has learnt the art of ventriloquism in order to understand his own relationship with his intestine. Quast's everyday experiences with chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) open up new ways of speaking and unusual spaces of gallows and fecal humour for the sick and healthy audience.

With the means of entertainment art, the artist and his team ask the question - who actually holds the interpretive control over the sick body - medicine, the patient, or the disease itself?

The work has had a successful past. Quast was invited to show the work at Radikal Jung 2024, the renowned Young Director's Festival at Volkstheater München and won the festival's Masterclass Award. Following the UK premiere of Spill your Guts at Edinburgh Fringe in an intimate presentation of the work, the work will travel to the interdisciplinary arts festival steirischer herbst in Graz for its 59th edition (2-3 October); before a presentation at Sophiensæle, Berlin (28-31 October). The work has been adapted into English for the first time, and Quast's performance is based on a translation by David Tushingham.

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