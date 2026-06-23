Mimi Collins to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut With Solo Show GOOD GIRL

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Writer and performer Mimi Collins will make her Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut in 2026 with Good Girl, a darkly funny solo show about infidelity, emotional collapse, and the unexpected care found within the world of BDSM and kink.

Largely autobiographical, Good Girl follows Alix, a woman devastated to learn her husband has been unfaithful. But what shocks her most is not the betrayal itself, but her own reaction to it. She doesn't want to leave. She loves her marriage, and she wants to fight for it.

So she does - though not by any conventional means.

But what begins as a single discovery soon spirals into something much larger, as Alix finds herself repeatedly redrawing the boundaries of what she is willing to forgive, unable to fathom that fixing this isn't in her control.

As the marriage breaks down to the point of no return, Alix begins searching for a sense of worth elsewhere. In an impulsive attempt to feel something again, she posts a nude photograph online. (Not her face. She's not insane.) Overnight, she finds herself pulled into a world of kink, curiosity and unexpected connection.

What initially seems reckless or self-destructive ends up reshaping everything she thought she knew about intimacy and relationships. In stark contrast to the instability and dishonesty of her marriage - the relationship that society deemed acceptable - Alix finds a community built around openness, communication and consent, teaching her that submission can be sacred. The supposedly taboo space is where she comes to feel safest, most visible and most held.

Alix is not presented as a straightforward victim; the show lays bare her own flaws, contradictions and emotional self-deceptions alongside the betrayals she endures. Good Girl is a rare, honest look into why people stay in relationships that no longer serve them and the surprising healing aspects of BDSM and the kink community.

Told through a series of therapy sessions, "hey girl" texts, late-night confessions and the desperate logic of someone trying to hold a collapsing relationship together, Good Girl examines the emotional bargaining and self-deception that can keep people trapped in situations they once believed they would never tolerate.

The show is directed by longtime collaborator Ellie Pyle. The trust and shorthand built between Collins and Pyle over years of working together allowed the piece to be pushed into darker, messier and more emotionally exposed territory, while ensuring Collins felt supported throughout the process.

Equal parts hilarious and heartbreaking, told with unflinching honesty, it's a story about shame, desire, self-worth and the unexpected places people sometimes go to rebuild themselves and ultimately, find the strength to turn pain into pleasure.

Good Girl performs 5th to 31st August (not 18th) at the Blether at Gilded Balloon Patter House at 22:20 (75 mins).

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...